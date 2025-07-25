Gareth Isaac is the Head of Global Multi Sector. Gareth is the senior IFI investor in EMEA with primary responsibility for leading the Multi Sector team in London. His brief also encompasses a wider investment and thought leadership role, working closely with the Investment Grade Credit, High Yield, and Emerging Markets teams, as well as the Credit Analyst team. Gareth is a member of the IFI Investment Strategy team.

He joined Invesco in January 2017 from Schroders Investment Management, where during his five years there, he established his credentials as a highly respected investor while leading the Multi Sector investment team. His remit extended across portfolio management, where he led the multi-currency aggregate and unconstrained investment strategies. His asset management and fixed income experience extends to 28 years, working for organisations such as Newton, AXA, Société Générale, and GLG.