Matthew Henly

Matthew is a portfolio manager for IFI Europe with a focus on euro, sterling and global investment grade credit. Matthew joined Invesco in 2021.

Prior to joining the firm, he was a senior portfolio manager for Aberdeen Standard Investments where he managed investment grade credit and aggregate portfolios. Matthew has experience managing a range of strategies across global fixed income markets. Mr. Henly started his career in 2011 at Scottish Widows Investment Partnership in Edinburgh as a credit research analyst covering industrial sectors.

Matthew holds a BSc (Hons) in Economics from Loughborough University. He is a CFA Charterholder