Siddharth Shah

Siddharth is a Client Portfolio Manager for the Henley based Global Equities team, responsible for representing the team’s investment strategies to investors.

He began his Invesco journey in September 2017 as an Analyst within the Performance and Risk function. In December 2018, he became a Product Manager for the European Equities team, and later an Investment Communications Manager. Siddharth joined the Henley based Global Equities team in March 2023 as a Product Director. Prior to Invesco he worked at M&G Investments and Fisher Investments, where he built a strong understanding of performance, attribution and risk.

Siddharth holds a BSc in Investment & Financial Risk Management from Cass Business School. He has also completed all levels of the IMC and the CFA Program, and is a CFA Charterholder.