Midyear Outlook 2025 webinar
Hear how our teams are thinking about the macroeconomic and investment landscape where trade and economic policy uncertainty have soared. We will discuss the shifting government policies and trade dynamics across the world and how that is triggering a global reset of economic systems. Learn why our investment experts think this reset is yielding significant opportunities and how they are changing the way they view assets in this new world.
Date: Wednesday, 18 June, 11:00 CET