We are living in one of the most noteworthy periods of change in history. The internet and the digitization of nearly everything have created some massive new industries.

In the scientific space, the mapping of the human genome at the beginning of the century has yielded new ways of treating some of our most challenging diseases, including Covid-19.

Our philosophy is focused on durable structural change. We don’t follow cyclical trends, instead the central themes in our investment strategy are for the long-term. As we head into 2022, we are not looking to what excites us just for the year ahead, but what excites us over the next 3-5 years.

The formidable networks of the tech giants

Alphabet, Facebook, Amazon, Mastercard and others in our Invesco Global Focus Equity Fund, are great companies with deep intellectual libraries and formidable network effects.

There is nothing temporal or fleeting about the size and scale of their advantage, these companies have created, or are operating within, economic ecosystems that have expanded structurally.

Perhaps the most important thing to understand about networks is that, once entrenched, they can only be displaced by the creation of an entirely new one. That’s a tough task. People are on Facebook, Google and Amazon because everyone else is, too.

Meanwhile, credit cards were the earliest iteration of digital payments. There are now a myriad of ways to send money to people to pay for things online or in a store. The use of these by consumers is only going to increase.

Companies are transforming IT functions

IT departments are planning to move much of their software from an on-premise platform to the cloud, facilitated by Amazon Web Services and Alphabet, along with other players in the world.

This is no small thing. It represents a huge shift in the IT stack that has a long way to go. Software in the cloud rids the enterprise of some of the big capital outlays and a lot of hardware that is costly to maintain. The best innovations, the ones that represent a structural shift, always deliver an outcome that is both better and cheaper.

As a part of the move to the cloud, cyber security in enterprises have undergone an overhaul. Instead of only having to secure a single premise, there are now a myriad of endpoints, and many things running in the cloud. This means a different toolkit is needed for network security.

That is a big evolving field that is growing in importance as networks get distributed and their workloads shift to the cloud. CrowdStrike has built the first fit-for-purpose cloud-based security software. It is not an adaptation of legacy on-premise software, it was designed to secure modern network endpoints, and modern threats and it is growing very rapidly.

The chart below shows that the growth of spending on security is significantly outpacing the growth of IT spending overall, a trend which should provide a continued tailwind for CrowdStrike in the years to come.