For complete information on risks, refer to the legal documents. Investment risks include: Value Fluctuation, Credit Risk, Interest Rates, Securities Lending and Liquidity risk. Invesco USD IG Corporate Bond Yield Plus UCITS ETF: Country Concentration Risk. Click here for more information.

An intelligent approach aiming to boost total returns in IG credit

Active fund managers have various levers they can pull to try to generate higher returns in investment-grade credit, from sector allocation and issuer selection to duration and curve strategies. These tactical decisions often result in the portfolio having different characteristics to the core benchmark, and the macro levers may have a higher contribution to portfolio risk when spreads are tight. Our “Yield Plus” ETF range follow indices that can provide focused exposure on undervalued corporate bonds with a systematic, rules-based approach delivered through our highly efficient ETF platform.

Intelligent indexing

The new Invesco IG Corporate Bond Yield Plus UCITS ETFs are designed to track the performance of iBoxx Corporates Investment Grade Spread Select Top 50% TCA indices, with targeted exposures to either USD or EUR denominated issues. The indices have a straightforward yet innovative approach to isolating the highest-yielding bonds.

At the quarterly reconstitution of the relevant iBoxx index, each bond within the parent index is placed into one of 20 buckets, based on a combination of the bond’s remaining time to maturity and the issuer’s sector.