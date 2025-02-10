Invesco Global Systematic Investing Study 2024

Some of the common factors targeted are the following:

Value: cheaply valued stocks are expected to produce higher returns. The simple rationale for the value factor is that it makes sense to expect that buying an asset which is cheaply valued will produce higher subsequent returns than buying when it is expensively valued. The greater return potential of ‘value’ versus its opposite of ‘growth’ was identified by Basu in 1977 and has been widely researched and measured since then.

Momentum: stocks that have performed strongly in the past are expected to continue doing so. The momentum factor describes the phenomenon that stocks that have performed well in the past have tended to continue to do so – at least over the near term. It was first identified in 1993 by Jegadeesh and Titman who found that buying past winners and selling past losers was a strategy that produced excess returns.

Quality: better quality companies expect to produce better returns than lower quality companies. Factor-based strategies address quality by selecting holdings according to balance sheet measures of quality, such as return on equity and financial leverage.

Volatility: low volatility stocks expect to outperform high volatility stocks on a risk-adjusted basis. The rationale for why stocks with historically low volatility may produce higher risk-adjusted returns is that they are typically stable, more defensive companies. Although they may have more limited growth prospects, they tend to have stronger balance sheets, typically pay dividends and can grow earnings and dividends even in a lower economic growth environment. The low volatility factor was first identified in the early 1970s by Haugen and Heins.