Où trouver les marchés boursiers les moins chers et les plus chers du monde ?

Source: Bloomberg au 30 juin 2023.

The stock market indices used were as follows: United States of America = S&P 500; Canada = S&P/TSX Composite; France = CAC 40; Germany = DAX; Spain = IBEX 35; Switzerland = SMI; Netherlands = AEX-Index; United Kingdom = FTSE100; Italy = FTSE MIB; Poland = WSE WIG Index; Finland = OMX Helsinki Benchmark; Sweden = OMX Stockholm All-Share; China = Shanghai SE Composite; Singapore = STI; Taiwain = Taiwan Taiex; South Korea = KOSPI; Indonesia = Jakarta Composite; Philippines = Philippine SE; Thailand = Stock Exchange of Thailaind; India = Sensex; Australia = S&P/ASX 200; Japan = Topix; Mexico = MSCI Mexico; Brazil = MSCI Brazil; Argentina = MSCI Argentina; Chile = MSCI Chile; South Africa = FTSE/JSE Africa All Share; Russia = MOEX Russia.