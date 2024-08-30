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Invesco Global Founders & Owners Fund
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Fund Manager
BA in Business Administration from the University of Bath and Investment Management Certificate from the CFA Society of the UK.
Joe Dowling ist Fondsmanager im Global Equities Team in Henley, Großbritannien, und verwaltet Portfolios für die Global Founders & Owners und Global Equity Income & Growth Strategien.
Nachdem er während seines Studiums an der University of Bath zwei Praktika bei Invesco absolviert hatte, kehrte er im Juli 2013 als Analyst in Vollzeit für das Global Equities Team in Henley zurück. Während seines Praktikums durchlief er die Global Equity, Global Equity Income und Global Smaller Companies Gruppen im Investmentzentrum in Henley.
Joe Dowling hat einen BSc-Abschluss in Betriebswirtschaftslehre von der University of Bath und das Investment Management Certificate der CFA Society of the UK.
Jobtitel: Fondsmanager
Für Invesco tätig: 10 Jahre
Erfahrung: 10 Jahre
Standort: Henley-on-Thames
Team: Invesco Global Equities
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