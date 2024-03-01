Gary Buxton
Zur Person
Gary Buxton ist Head of EMEA & APAC ETFs & Indexed Strategies bei Invesco und für die Leitung des operativen Geschäfts sowie für die Festlegung der Strategie und Vision für die ETFs und das Indexstrategie-Geschäft von Invesco in der Region verantwortlich.
Buxton kam 2017 im Zuge der Übernahme von Source zu Invesco. Er gehörte zu den Mitgründern von Source (2008) und war als Head of Product, Chief Operating Officer sowie ab 2012 auch als Chief Financial Officer für den Indexanbieter tätig.
Vor der Gründung von Source arbeitete Buxton als Direktor mit Schwerpunkt Produktentwicklung in der Hedgefonds-Abteilung von Merrill Lynch. Buxton begann seine Karriere bei Deloitte in London. Er ist zertifizierter Wirtschaftsprüfer (FCA) und hat einen BSC-Abschluss in Volkswirtschaftslehre und Politik von der Universität Bristol.
Gary Buxton ist Direktor von Invesco Markets I PLC, Invesco Markets II PLC, Invesco Markets III PLC, Invesco Liquidity Funds PLC, Invesco Investment Management Limited und Invesco UK Services Limited. Er hat die britische und irische Staatsangehörigkeit.
Profil
|Jobtitel
|Head of EMEA & APAC ETFs & Indexed Strategies
|Unternehmenszugehörigkeit
|6 Jahre
|Erfahrung
|15 Jahre
|Standort
|London
Gary is the Head of Product EMEA for Invesco. He is responsible for setting forth the strategy and vision for product capabilities in EMEA.
Gary joined Invesco in 2017 following the acquisition of Source. Whilst at Source he led the efforts to deliver the market leading synthetic capabilities as well as launch Europe’s first onshore gold structure and Europe’s first actively managed ETF.
Prior to the foundation of Source, Gary was a director in the hedge fund division of Merrill Lynch where his role focused on product development. Gary started his career at Deloitte in London and is a qualified Chartered Accountant (FCA), he holds a BSC in Economics and Politics from the University of Bristol. Gary is a Director of Invesco Markets I PLC, Invesco Markets II PLC, Invesco Markets III PLC, Invesco Liquidity Funds PLC, Invesco Investment Management Limited, Invesco UK Services Limited and is a British and Irish national.
Job title: Head of Product EMEA
In group: 6 Years
Experience: 25 Years
Location: Portman Square, London