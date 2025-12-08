The value-add of the portfolio is articulated through a rigorous investment process that combines deep fundamental research with a disciplined evaluation of risk and return. Key elements include:

Idea generation: Ownership data is hard to come by. Different share classes, stale information and bizarrely named holding companies make alignment data extremely difficult to collect. You have to do much of it by hand. The investment team screens a broad universe, identifying ca. 125 overlaps that fit the fund’s criteria, focusing on businesses with exceptional founders or owners.

Evaluation and approval: Each idea is analysed to confirm why the business and owner stand out. Financial models are built in-house and calculate an expected IRR, followed by rigorous peer review to select top candidates.

Portfolio construction: Based on model IRRs, the portfolio includes 25–35 holdings, each capped at 10% to maintain diversification and reduce correlation.