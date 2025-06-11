Fixed income investing with ETFs

BulletShares UCITS ETFs
Invesco BulletShares ETFs offer a solution to investors by using a cost-effective and convenient approach to portfolio laddering.
Find out more about BulletShares Fixed Income ETFs
Delivering a range of low-cost government, investment-grade credit and ESG exposures to enhance your fixed income portfolios.
Providing a wide offering of innovative fixed income exposures, across sectors, regions and strategies.
From combining global resources with local expertise, we aim to provide you with the best potential outcomes.
Fixed income ETFs have experienced rapid growth in recent years, with global assets under management reaching US$2.2 trillion in 2024 and growth projected to accelerate in the coming years. Investors are increasingly recognising the benefits of using ETFs in their bond portfolios, such as diversification and exposure to a broad range of bonds, which helps spread risk across different issuers and sectors. Additionally, fixed income ETFs offer liquidity and cost advantages, making them easier to trade and often more efficient than managing individual bonds.
For investors seeking innovative ways to diversify their income portfolio, the highest quality AAA-rated tranche of CLO (Collateralised Loan Obligation) notes can offer a compelling investment proposition. AAA CLO notes provide some of the best yields among high quality investment grade credit, feature low interest rate sensitivity due to their floating rate, and exhibit low correlation to other traditional asset classes, potentially enhancing portfolio risk-adjusted returns. Learn more about the investment case of adding AAA CLO notes to your portfolio.
We are excited to introduce two new actively managed ETFs, bringing full transparency, cost efficiency, and enhanced liquidity to this dynamic asset class. Our new ETFs are designed to provide diversified exposure to the broad USD-denominated and EUR-denominated AAA CLO notes market.
Managed by Invesco Private Credit, the ETFs follow an active approach to manager selection, holding a portfolio of primarily AAA-rated, floating rate, CLO notes with the added flexibility to allocate to certain non-benchmark securities. As one of the world’s largest managers of bank loans and a perennial CLO issuer, we understand the importance of selecting the right CLO managers in our investments and use our 30+ year experience to actively select securities, aiming to deliver returns similar to the benchmark.
This product is intended for professional investors only.
BulletShares are a suite of fixed-term ETFs that enable investors to build customised portfolios with tailored maturity profiles to meet their investment goals. They are designed to combine a final maturity like an individual bond with the diversification and trading benefits of an ETF.
Investing across various BulletShares UCITS ETF maturities can enable investors build a cost-effective, diversified laddered portfolio to manage interest rate risk and cash flows. Our BulletShares UCITS ETFs offer targeted exposure to USD and EUR denominated investment grade corporate bonds, with a choice of maturities ranging from 2026 to 2030.
Investment risks - please click here to view more information.
For complete information on risks, refer to the legal documents. Value fluctuation, Credit risk, Interest rates, Environmental, social and governance, Concentration, Maturity Year Risk, Declining Yield Risk, Reinvestment Risk, Early Termination Risk, Securities Lending.
Backed by the world's strongest and largest economies, developed market government bonds are among the safest and most liquid asset classes. Government bonds tend to perform well in turbulent times and can help diversify risk in multi-asset portfolios. Often viewed as a possible buffer for volatile equity and other riskier markets, government bonds serve as a core allocation for investors.
Our wide range of developed market, low-cost government bond ETFs provide a choice of broad exposure and maturity ranges across US treasuries, UK gilts, and European government bonds.
High quality government bonds could help investors diversify their portfolio or provide a cushion in times of uncertainty. Additionally, with a variety of maturities available, investors can choose how much interest rate risk they wish to take with those focusing on very short-dated maturities providing the best options for capital preservation while longer maturities can be used by those expecting rates to fall. Discover our range here.
Investors wanting higher yields than they could get from government or investment grade corporate bonds would normally have to invest in bonds from issuers with lower credit ratings. Less financially secure issuers must pay higher coupons to compensate bond investors for the additional risk they’d be taking, i.e., the risk of the issuer being unable to pay the coupons or the principal. While this trade-off is agreeable for some investors, others are unable to accept this higher default risk.
Fortunately, more innovative solutions are now available. While they are not without risk, our innovative income ETFs can offer investors the potential for higher yields without having to necessarily accept lower credit quality at the issuer level. These securities are often from investment-grade issuers, with the higher coupons driven by their subordination and other features, not the company’s credit rating.
Some of the more innovative asset classes can offer potentially higher yields as well as possible diversification benefits. If you’re looking at income opportunities outside of government bonds, we provide a range of innovative income ETFs offering alternative exposures to traditional credit.
Investor appetite for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) solutions across all asset classes has grown rapidly in recent years. Within fixed income, most of the focus for ESG investors is in the corporate bond space. In addition to providing exposure to companies operating in a variety of sectors, corporate bond ETFs offer choices such as targeting different maturities, currencies or credit quality.
We’ve expanded our range of Corporate Bond ESG ETFs with our Invesco Global Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF, which provides multi-currency global investment grade credit exposure. All our corporate bond ESG ETFs aim to avoid certain sectors by applying business involvement screens, while also tilting the index in favour of companies with stronger ESG criteria. They provide investors with low-cost core elements for constructing diversified ESG portfolios. In addition, for EUR-denominated investment grade credit we also offer two actively managed solutions (full curve and under-five year) which use an intelligent multi-factor approach to offset some of the biases that ESG introduces to corporate bond indices.
But ESG is not limited to corporates. We also offer an actively managed ETF that aims to provide the performance of the European government bond market by investing in a portfolio of government and government-related bonds that also factors certain ESG criteria into the portfolio construction and maximises exposure to Green Bonds, subject to exposure and liquidity considerations.
Fixed income ETFs give investors access to bonds and other fixed income securities, such as US Treasuries, corporate debt, and municipal bonds. Some potential benefits of fixed income ETFs include liquidity, portfolio transparency, and diversification.
Since bonds are generally not as volatile as other assets, like stocks, they can serve as a ballast for an overall portfolio. In particular, ETFs that invest in high quality bonds, like US Treasuries and investment grade credit, may help provide portfolio stability. When market uncertainty leads to disruption in equity markets, fixed income ETFs may provide diversification benefits. Within fixed income ETFs, strategies with lower duration may help preserve capital when interest rates rise.
As their name suggests, many investors use fixed income ETFs to generate income. Some of the bond asset classes that fixed income ETFs hold are traditionally used to seek overall portfolio stability as when market uncertainty leads to disruption in the equity markets, bonds may provide some diversification. Investors can also use specialized fixed income ETFs to help diversify their sources of income as well as help tailor their exposure to credit and duration risk.
AAA CLOs are investment grade securities. A CLO is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) securitized by a pool of assets, including senior secured leveraged loans and bonds. Distributions from the pool are paid out to the CLO’s obligations based on a cashflow waterfall, with first flow to the highest debt tranche of the CLO and continue to the lowest debt tranche followed by the equity. AAA CLO notes are the highest rated tranche of the CLO structure.
Many investors are attracted to fixed income ETFs for their benefits, including diversification, cost effectiveness, transparency, and liquidity.
Floating rate loans typically pay yields based on a spread above a reference base rate (SOFR for USD bonds, and EURIBOR for EUR bonds), and as such yields can decrease or decrease as the reference base rates change.
