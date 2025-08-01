QQQ Q2 Performance

Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) bounced back from a challenging Q1 and advanced by 17.80% (on an NAV basis, 03/31/2025 – 06/30/2025). QQQ outperformed the S&P 500’s total return of 10.94% by 6.86% but slightly underperformed the Russell 1000 Growth Index’s 17.84% quarterly return by 0.04%.2 Year-to-date (through 06/30/2025), QQQ is up by 8.24% and has outperformed the S&P 500 Index (+6.20%) by 2.04% and the Russell 1000 Growth Index (+6.08%) by 2.16%. Seven of the ten sectors (per Industry Classification Benchmark- ICB), out of the ten that QQQ has exposure to, finished in positive territory for the quarter. Eight of the ten ICB sectors that QQQ has exposure to were positive contributors to relative performance against the S&P 500 Index.

QQQ’s overweight exposure to the Technology sector and underweight exposure and outperformance in the Health Care sector per ICB were the largest contributors to relative performance against the S&P 500 Index. For the quarter, the Technology sector averaged a 58.47% weight in QQQ (vs. a 36.07% weight in the S&P 500) and traded higher by 24.52% (vs. +23.80% in the S&P 500). Technology was the best performing sector in QQQ for Q2, rebounding from Q1 where it declined by nearly 12% and was the worst performing sector in the fund. During Q2, the Health Care sector averaged a 5.31% weight in QQQ vs. 9.63% weight in the S&P 500 Index. The sector declined by 0.12% within QQQ and fell by 0.92% in the S&P 500 Index.

After a difficult Q1 where NVIDIA dropped by 19.29% and was the largest detractor to QQQ relative performance, the company bounced back with a strong Q2 where it was the largest contributor to QQQ performance after advancing by 45.78%. The surge in performance was influenced by a few events in the quarter, with the April 9th announcement of the 90-day tariff pause sending shares higher by 18.72% in the session. This represented the best single day of performance in Q2. In mid-May, shares saw a three-day cumulative return of 16.02% across the trading sessions of May 12, 13 and 14 as President Trump traveled to the Middle East. Headlines from the trip included the US allowing Saudi Arabia increased access to artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled chips from NVIDIA, plans for NVIDIA to build AI factories in Saudi Arabia, the US allowing the United Arab Emirates to buy one million advanced NVIDIA chips, all of which were very positive for NVIDIA shares. On May 28th post market close, NVIDIA reported revenue and earnings that beat analysts’ expectations, NVIDIA’s earnings have become must watch on Wall Street as the company has become a bellwether for semiconductors, Artificial Intelligence and technology on the whole. Nvidia reported revenue of $44.1 billion, beating the consensus estimate by ~1.7%. The revenue figure represented 69% growth from the same period a year earlier. Additionally, Nvidia reported data center revenue of $39.1 billion, equivalent to a 73% increase from a year earlier. Growth in data center revenue was primarily driven by increased demand for accelerated computing platform usage for AI segments such as large language models, recommendations engines, as well as generative and agentic AI applications.3 While AI associated segments were the primary driver of the strong report, gaming revenue also experienced strong growth. Gaming revenue was reported at $3.8 billion, marking year-over-year growth of 42% for the segment. The quarter ended on a positive note, as the US and China seem to have a deal in place that may ease restrictions on China’s access to technology.

The second largest individual contributor to QQQ’s absolute performance for Q2 was Microsoft Corp. Q1 also saw Microsoft as a large detractor to absolute performance (the fifth-worst detractor in QQQ) after the stock declined by 10.76%, but Q2 performance of 32.75% was fueled by a strong earnings report. Microsoft reported quarterly results following market close on April 30 with both revenue and earnings beating the consensus analyst estimates. Microsoft reported revenue of ~$70.1B compared to consensus estimate of ~$68.5B. Further, Microsoft also exceeded analyst revenue expectations within the company’s cloud segments with reported Microsoft Cloud revenue of $42.4B compared to an estimate of $42.2B and Intelligent Cloud revenue of $26.8B compared to an estimates of $25.99B. Azure and other cloud services revenue (excluding Foreign Exchange activity) increased 35% year over year, exceeding analyst year over year growth expectations of 31%, with 16 points of Azure growth attributable to Artificial Intelligence (AI) compared to analyst expectations of 15.6 points.4 Microsoft reported operating income also exceeded analyst expectation with reported operating income of $32B compared to consensus estimate of $30.31B. Shares of Microsoft jumped by 7.63% in the trading session immediately following the announcement (May 1), and was the second-best day of performance for the stock in the quarter.

Q1 2025 earnings season officially came to a close in June, with QQQ companies in aggregate reporting very strong results. 70 of the 100 companies within QQQ, representing approximately 82% of the portfolio weight beat consensus analyst estimates for both revenue and earnings. The rates of top-line and bottom-line beats by index weight exceed those of the previous quarter’s reported results.5 Looking from a purely revenue perspective, 76 of the 100 QQQ companies, representative of 85.2% of the portfolio, reported revenue that exceeded analysts’ consensus revenue estimates, while 24 of the 100 QQQ companies, representative of 14.8% of the portfolio, missed revenue expectations. For the 76 companies reporting revenue beats, the average beat was 2.5% above consensus estimate, while the average miss for the 24 companies missing estimates was -2.5%. From an earnings view, 83 of the 100 QQQ companies, representative of 89.7% of the portfolio, beat consensus earnings estimates. Those companies, on average, beat forecasts by 9.0%. Meanwhile, 17 of the 100 QQQ companies, representative of 10.3% of the portfolio, reported earnings that missed analysts’ expectations, with an average miss 8.4% below analyst estimates.

Nasdaq-100 companies reported results demonstrated significant fundamental growth from results in the same period a year earlier. The weighted average earnings growth for the Nasdaq-100 was 21.6%, outpacing the weighted average of the S&P 500 at +13.0% growth.