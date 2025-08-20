Market insight - global monthly outlook

Global Outlook

Global markets posted gains in July, supported by easing trade tensions, resilient corporate earnings, and selective policy support. US equity markets outperformed global peers, as optimism around tax reform and improving trade relations lifted investor sentiment. European equities rebounded, driven by strong financial sector earnings and rising oil prices that boosted energy stocks. Chinese markets extended their rally for a third consecutive month, supported by ongoing US-China trade negotiations and sustained southbound inflows.

Fixed income markets declined in July as hawkish central bank commentary weighed on government bonds, with US Treasuries, German bunds, and UK gilts posting negative returns. However, corporate bonds delivered positive performance, led by high yield.