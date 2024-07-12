AI series – How AI remains a dominant investment theme

Recent market volatility with one of the world’s largest AI chipmakers has called into question whether the investment boom for all things AI has ended.

Seeds of doubt have grown over the economic benefits from the AI revolution as several recent reports have highlighted the limits and shortcomings of the technology.

Instead, I believe that we have already reached the peak of inflated expectations for all things AI – though these hopes haven’t been matched by conclusive evidence that this technology has transformed productivity gains.

More so, we could be entering a period of investor disillusionment though once the macroeconomic benefits start becoming more visible, this skepticism is likely to fade away.

AI – an investment theme that has much more room to run

From a markets perspective this initial step-back could be a healthy breather after the recent investment euphoria. Conclusively, I don’t believe that AI is another hype-driven tech bubble.

In our analysis, we believe that the AI investment theme has a multi-year tail and that there is much more room to run – though the upwards trajectory for AI-related stocks is likely to be uneven.

True, the hype around new technologies makes them prone to skepticism due to their bubble-like characteristics – just think about the dot com boom in the late 1990s.

While there could be day that the AI bubble may burst, I don’t believe that it’s anytime soon. There is still much more air for the current AI bubble to be filled with.

Current valuations for US AI-related stocks remain elevated though reasonable and can rise further. I believe that AI optimism is likely to return and give US stocks another boost up well into next year.

An industrial revolution led by digitization, big data and AI

From a bigger picture point of view, we argue that AI technology will lead to substantial improvements in total factor productivity gains in almost every economy around the world though the timing and impact could vary from country to country.

Even bolder, we believe that the world is undergoing another industrial revolution led by digitization, big data, automation and AI.

Of course, there are lags between technological developments and their impact to overall productivity as the benefits take time to seep through to the economy.

More so, each country’s infrastructure – including regulatory and legal frameworks – must adapt in order to make way to harness each new technology’s potential.

Looking back, it took around 10 years for key technologies to take hold during the late 1980s and 1990s’ information and communication technology (ICT) revolution and it wasn’t until the mid-1990s that the effects were broadly felt.

In the mid-1990s the US economy accelerated at twice the speed when compared to the 1980s because of the productivity gains from the ICT1. But as the chart below shows, each of these lags are becoming shorter.