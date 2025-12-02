2026 Investment Outlook – Asia Fixed Income: High Yield

Low default rates and the role of private credit

We continue to see low default rates in Asia HY (excluding real estate) as discussed in the Q4 Investment Outlook 2025 Q4 Investment Outlook – Asia Fixed Income: High Yield. However, we remain very vigilant regarding issuers with weak cash-to-short-term-debt coverage and persistently negative free cash flow. Additionally, we would highlight private credit as an alternative financing channel for Asia HY issuers. In this context, it is critical to focus on credit structuring and creditor protections as private credit investors are likely to be better positioned in any potential credit restructuring scenario.

Relative valuations and front-end opportunities

With the continued outperformance of the asset class, the relative valuation advantage of Asian HY has narrowed, as evidenced by Asia BBs and US BBs now trading at nearly flat yields, while Asia B still offers about 90bp yield pickup3 versus US B, as seen in Chart 2.

As such, we see value potential in front-end Asia HY paper (1- to 2-year tenors) which offer a healthy yield uplift of over 1-2%4 compared to BBB paper. Preferred sectors in the front-end HY space include frontier sovereigns, subordinated bank capital, renewables and gaming, where we could see clear refinancing routes. We also identify select Single-B rated names with potential for 10% total return opportunities.