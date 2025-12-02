2026 Investment Outlook – Asia Fixed Income: Investment Grade

Positive meeting outcome eased trade tensions and bolstered sentiment

The trade meeting between Presidents Trump and Xi was more constructive than many had expected. Beyond reversing recent escalations, both countries agreed to suspend additional trade restrictions for one year. The US will postpone further reciprocal tariffs on China and roll back export restrictions on subsidiaries of blacklisted Chinese firms. Meanwhile, China will pause export controls on rare earths and resume purchase of US soybeans. Beyond China, trade-related uncertainties also eased across several other Asian countries. Overall, this positive outcome helped reduce market anxiety over policy uncertainty and reinforced investor confidence.

US monetary policy outlook and implications for global financial conditions

The Fed cut rates by 25 basis points at its October meeting, but Chair Powell pushed back against market expectations for a December cut, noting it is far from a foregone conclusion. Powell also emphasized that uncertainty stemming from the lack of official data during the government shutdown and limited visibility would justify keeping rates on hold. The Fed’s economic outlook has not changed significantly since the September Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, and the central bank would find it difficult to cut rates aggressively in 2026 without clear signs of labor market deterioration.

The rates path continues to be a dominated factor driving Asia IG total returns in 2026. The US growth outlook will be a key topic of discussion. We will closely monitor whether labor market weakness and AI-driven equity valuation volatility influence risk appetite in the near term.

Idiosyncratic concerns re-emerged in US and EM

Idiosyncratic concerns emerged in October in both US and EM credit markets, negatively impacting sentiment in global credit markets. However, we see these incidents currently have limited direct impact on Asian credit. For idiosyncratic risks to meaningfully affect Asian credit, they would need to translate into broader macro implications. Still, these developments serve as a reminder that left-tail risks persist amid lingering macro uncertainties.

Asia credit outlook: Cautious optimism and country-specific dynamics

The outlook for Asia IG in Q1 2026 remains broadly positive, building on the resilience seen throughout 2025. This is supported by anticipated US rate cuts, robust regional economic growth, and favorable technical dynamics. Asian IG credits are expected to deliver stable returns with attractive carry potential.

Favorable fundamentals such as low default rates, strong balance sheets among high quality issuers, and room for policy easing across Asia will likely underpin performance, though external risks like US tariffs and rate volatility could introduce short-term fluctuations.

Central banks across Asia retain flexibility for further monetary easing, with one to two rate cuts expected in 2026. Declining inflation and subdued global growth support accommodative stances. However, foreign exchange sensitivity and reserve adequacy may constrain divergence from US monetary policy.

Against this backdrop, country- and sector-specific allocations will play a critical role in shaping credit performance across the region.