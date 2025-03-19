European equities warrant greater attention with secular and structural trends taking shape

Trump’s drastic moves against allies are seen around the world as a wake-up call and a call to arms, especially in Europe.

March may mark the end of the West: Allies feel they can no longer rely on the US. The €1 trillion1 in new fiscal and defense spending announced by the policymakers in Germany led to a 30bps2 jump in EZ bond yields while EZ stocks, EUR and GBP all rallied sharply.

The market evidently sees this as a turning point. Yet, could this be another false dawn? For example, German Chancellor Scholz’s “Zeitenwende” speech, days after Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, also claimed the world had changed, but did not change Europe much. Growth in the EZ, Germany, the UK all stagnated since, when compared to the US.

Defense spending in Europe is a key priority

The Trump administration has been insisting that its NATO allies in Europe more equitably share the cost of defense. Though with US commitment now in doubt, Europe needs their own deterrents from the East. Already, the EU and UK have made plans to raise defense and infrastructure spend by over US$1 trillion in the coming years.

Raising defense spending may be necessary, but we believe Europe must also integrate planning, procurement, operations, intelligence and boost productivity. Russia can mobilize for war more easily than Europe’s fractious democracies as its costs for men, materiel, munitions, energy are lower than Europe’s.