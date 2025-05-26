How will Moody’s US sovereign rating downgrade affect markets?

Summary: We view the recent downgrade of US government debt by Moody’s to have little impact on investor positioning as most investment guidelines were rewritten in 2013 to hold US Treasuries as a distinct asset class instead of part of the AAA rated bucket. All three rating agencies still classify US government debt as investment grade.

Instead, we are more focused on the reasons for the downgrade and thus closely watching the Congressional negotiations over the US domestic budget. We are also keeping a close eye on the overall impact from the tariffs - which should reduce the deficit as the Treasury collects more revenues - and from the domestic tax cuts - which should increase the deficit.

US real yields are attractive, though could remain elevated until more details are released. We favor being broadly diversified and believe that this could be an attractive entry point for AAA sovereign debt in the APAC region.

Reasons for Moody’s downgrade of US government debt

On May 16, Moody’s downgraded the US sovereign rating from AAA to AA1 bringing it in line with Fitch and S&P (downgrades on 1 August 2023 and 5 August 2011, respectively). This is the first time that Moody’s has had the US below triple-A since it first rated the US sovereign in 1917.

Moody’s is simply the last rating agency to move. While S&P’s US sovereign downgrade prompted a sharp selloff in US equity markets in 2011, Treasury yields fell – contrary to the S&P perception that they were now inherently riskier.

After the Fitch downgrade in 2023 Treasury yields rose but that was more likely driven by macro factors (especially inflation and Fed policy) in our view. (chart)

Following the Moody’s downgrade, yields on US Treasuries rose but subsequently fell again. The 30-year UST yield briefly hit 5%.1 Stocks were little changed.

The more muted reaction this time around may be reflecting that the downgrade has little outright effect after the initial shock value has worn off (which might be happening already).