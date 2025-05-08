Volatility in US assets and FX market

Despite growth fears, the US yield curve slope and term premia are both rising. This happens normally when the economy is in recovery, such as in the early-90s, early-2000s, 2010s or early 2020s. But it’s pretty clear, that the economy is not currently in recovery. Instead, I think what the yields are telling us is that investors are fearing stagflation, as in the early/mid and late 1970s when oil embargoes caused economy-wide supply shocks. In the US under Trump, immigration curbs and sharply higher tariffs may now do the same – probably to the benefit of gold and other high-quality inflation hedges.

From a currency perspective, we continue to think the JPY is likely to be the outperformer this year – because the BOJ is likely to continue it’s rate-hiking schedule once the tariff overhang is removed and growth continues to firm up driven by domestic demand, we are also bullish on the AUD – longer-term investors could diversify away from the USD to the AUD and Australian super funds may need to increase their hedge ratios which is supportive of AUD, and bullish on the EUR – where the EZ (Eurozone) economies are deploying vast fiscal stimulus to inflate their economies. I think what’s challenging here, is that correlations within F/X (Foreign Exchange) can change. We live in a time punctuated by extreme levels of economic policy uncertainty which means that investors will soon find something else to worry about.

Among Asian currencies, in our view, the appreciation of TWD in early May has been particularly notable and may still have room to run. This upward trajectory is driven by several factors, including the easing of US-China trade tensions and more optimistic growth data. But the primary catalyst for the TWD's strength has been capital inflows, notably repatriation buying. Taiwan's substantial external surplus and the tendency of local exporters to be underhedged have prompted a rush to convert foreign currency exposure back into TWD. Additionally, demographic and structural factors have resulted in Taiwan's life insurance sector becoming a formidable force, holding approximately $1.7 trillion in overseas assets, predominantly in U.S. Treasuries. This has led to some volatility due to the mismatch between TWD-denominated liabilities and U.S. dollar assets. Still, the Central Bank of the Republic of China (Taiwan) may intervene more forcefully if they become uncomfortable with the rapid pace of TWD appreciation.

Asian assets have lagged behind their European and Latin American counterparts in terms of performance so far. The recent appreciation in Asian currencies might partly be a catch-up effect. The "sell U.S." trend is pushing investors to seek alternatives, and Asia naturally offers a compelling option for capital relocation with market depth, liquidity, and diverse exposure. Although speculative, there is some investor concern about the potential for a "Mar-a-Lago Accord" that could address currency valuations.

Gold is the asset of choice to hedge US policy or geopolitical uncertainty due to such a challenging transition, I think, given a lack of alternatives. IMF data suggest central banks are not aggressively buying gold now, but I’d expect private and official demand to persist, driving the gold price higher.

Now, there is a radical left field tail-risk scenario that investors may want to consider – a total shake-up of the US financial system and the return to the gold standard. This could happen due to run-away inflation, loss of confidence in central banks and investors looking for a more stable store of wealth. In our view, the price of gold could go as high as USD 9,051 per ounce if US gold reserves were to fully cover cash and notes in circulation and a whopping USD 22,085 if needed to cover bank reserves held at the Federal Reserve. I think there is little chance of this happening but we do live in strange times.

With contribution from Paul Jackson

Investment Risks:



The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange-rate fluctuations), and investors may not get back the full amount invested.