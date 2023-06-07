Heat waves and El Nino: implications & opportunities in sustainability and adaptation

Entering into summer, various regions are starting to feel the heat and temperature surges. In particular, 2023 will likely see the development of El Nino weather phenomenon that will bring about specific investment implications and opportunities for sustainability and adaptation.

There have been forecasts that this year many countries will experience heat waves. Why is this the case?

The UN World Meteorological Organization (WMO) announced last month that 2023 will likely see El Nino developing – a naturally occurring climate pattern seeing increased heat and warming globally. 1

This phenomenon results in abnormal warming of surface waters in eastern equatorial Pacific and a shift in large-scale rain clouds will disrupt local and regional weather patterns.2

How could heat waves impact on corporations and countries in both near and longer term?

Over this period, certain regions in Asia will see significant temperature increases (e.g. Singapore for instance saw temperature increased by 0.6 degree Celsius above long-term average during 2015/16 El Nino event) 3 and corresponding decrease in rainfall resulting in warmer and drier conditions in Asia and Africa while energizing rainfall in South America.

Expect early season heat waves, new heat records alongside droughts in Pacific region versus floodings in other regions. Previous El Nino in 1997/8 have resulted in $5.7T USD in income losses globally and causing 23,000 deaths. 4

Potential industry impact includes

i)Changes in weather and climate affecting agriculture and food supply chains , with potential shortages and price hikes. Asia accounts for >60% of global agriculture production and supply shocks will see significant yield declines.5

ii)Increase in temperatures affecting energy demand and consumption (e.g. in air-conditioning) , increasing related costs and expenses; Asia as a large energy importer will continue to see material energy security risk and self-sufficiency might decrease from 72% to 63% by 2050.6