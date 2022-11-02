Previewing COP27 climate summit and the potential investment implications

Insight

2 November 2022
Alexander Chan
Head of ESG Client Strategy, Asia Pacific
Previewing COP 27 climate summit and the potential investment implications

Last year, the COP26 climate summit saw a historic commitment to phase down coal power.

This year, COP27 will be held in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt on November 6-18.

Since COP26 last year, what have been the key global and Asian developments in climate transition?

  • Global backdrop: Geopolitical events have caused energy and food security risks. Various regions have had policy developments both as a way to build longer-term energy independence and growth from green economy.
  • EU: Announced REPowerEU plan to increase energy independence through energy savings, accelerating renewables targets to 45 by 2030.1
  • US: Announced Inflation Reduction Act including increasing clean energy capacity in solar, wind, battery; consumer rebates and production tax credits for renewables, EVs and energy efficient appliances.2
  • China: President Xi’s 20 th Party Congress opening speech reiterated importance of environmental protection, energy security and promoting green lifestyles.3 This is alongside the policy and implementation of 1 +N Framework announced in 2021 and recent launch of China Green Bond Principles unifying standards with global alignment. 

What will be the key focus of COP27 this year?

Mitigation – the shift to implementation of net zero:

  • In COP26, 138 countries committed to net zero covering >80% of global emissions and >90% of GDP.4
  • A key focus of COP27 remains on implementation of net zero commitments, esp. how countries and stakeholders would work towards strengthening and delivering on 2030 targets.
  • Besides, there has been a significant increase in corporate net zero commitments5 - next step is to understand sectoral pathways and decarbonization plans.

Adaptation - coming into the spotlight:

  • Currently more than 90% of climate finance goes into climate mitigation.6 Yet extreme flooding, droughts and heatwaves this year shed light on the importance of adaptation.
  • Expect strong emphasis on the Glasgow-Sharm el-Sheikh (GLASS)7 work program - a two-year program established in COP26 to work towards the global goal on adaption.
  • A balance between mitigation and adaptation is needed for both businesses and investors.

Biodiversity – linkage to climate:

  • While focus on biodiversity will come at UN Biodiversity Conference (COP15) in December, climate affects biodiversity. Nature-based solutions play a key role in emissions reduction.
  • Linkages to adaptation and financing would be interesting to watch in the leadup to COP15.
  • Increasing importance to understand natural capital opportunities and risks for businesses.

Finance – addressing the shortfall:

  • Global climate finance has yet to achieve the $100B USD8 annual climate finance goal that had been set previously.
  • OECD had estimated a shortfall of $17B as of Dec 2020.9
  • Additionally, the rising importance of adaptation will also further drive up the demand for climate financing.

Source: Net Zero Stocktake (https://zerotracker.net/insights/pr-net-zero-stocktake-2022); Global Landscape of Climate Finance 2021 (https://www.climatepolicyinitiative.org/publication/global-landscape-of-climate-finance-2021/); OECD (https://www.climatechangenews.com/2022/07/29/rich-countries-fall-17bn-short-of-2020-climate-goal/); Paulson Institute (https://www.paulsoninstitute.org/conservation/financing-nature-report/)

What are the investment implications?

Climate Transition Story:

  • Increase in corporate net zero commitments, green revenue, capex plans and disclosures alongside future implications of carbon prices create opportunities to invest in the transition of high-emitting sectoral leaders.
  • Particularly for China, policy support through 2060 goals and 1+N framework for high-emitting sectors will create investment opportunities during the transition process.
  • Clean and renewable technologies will benefit both from policy tailwinds and transition leaders’ adoption.

Broader sustainability thematic:

  • Going beyond mitigation towards evaluating opportunities in adaptation, natural capital, biodiversity and circular economy.
  • Fixed income as an asset class presents unique investment opportunities especially as issuances in green and sustainability bonds grow such as in China market.

Adaptation related opportunities:

  • A wide range of adaptation solutions are in demand, including opportunities to grow coastal protection and flooding systems, agriculture and food security, wastewater treatment and urban infrastructure upgrades.
  • Opportunities arise from various capabilities including accurate assessment of physical risks and financial impact, evaluation frameworks to assess quality and implementation of solutions.

Outcome-based or impact investing segment:

  • National climate commitments funneling to investor portfolio objectives alongside increasing data and standards (such as green revenue or capex data from EU Taxonomy Regulation) will drive growth of outcome-based investing as a segment for some investors.

