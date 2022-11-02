Previewing COP27 climate summit and the potential investment implications

Last year, the COP26 climate summit saw a historic commitment to phase down coal power.

This year, COP27 will be held in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt on November 6-18.

Since COP26 last year, what have been the key global and Asian developments in climate transition?

EU: Announced REPowerEU plan to increase energy independence through energy savings, accelerating renewables targets to 45 by 2030. 1

US: Announced Inflation Reduction Act including increasing clean energy capacity in solar, wind, battery; consumer rebates and production tax credits for renewables, EVs and energy efficient appliances. 2

China: President Xi's 20 th Party Congress opening speech reiterated importance of environmental protection, energy security and promoting green lifestyles.3 This is alongside the policy and implementation of 1 +N Framework announced in 2021 and recent launch of China Green Bond Principles unifying standards with global alignment.

What will be the key focus of COP27 this year?

Mitigation – the shift to implementation of net zero:

In COP26, 138 countries committed to net zero covering >80% of global emissions and >90% of GDP. 4

A key focus of COP27 remains on implementation of net zero commitments, esp. how countries and stakeholders would work towards strengthening and delivering on 2030 targets.

Besides, there has been a significant increase in corporate net zero commitments5 - next step is to understand sectoral pathways and decarbonization plans.

Adaptation - coming into the spotlight:

Currently more than 90% of climate finance goes into climate mitigation. 6 Yet extreme flooding, droughts and heatwaves this year shed light on the importance of adaptation.

Expect strong emphasis on the Glasgow-Sharm el-Sheikh (GLASS) 7 work program - a two-year program established in COP26 to work towards the global goal on adaption.

work program - a two-year program established in COP26 to work towards the global goal on adaption. A balance between mitigation and adaptation is needed for both businesses and investors.

Biodiversity – linkage to climate:

While focus on biodiversity will come at UN Biodiversity Conference (COP15) in December, climate affects biodiversity. Nature-based solutions play a key role in emissions reduction.

Linkages to adaptation and financing would be interesting to watch in the leadup to COP15.

Increasing importance to understand natural capital opportunities and risks for businesses.

Finance – addressing the shortfall: