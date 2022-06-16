Sustainable investing in China fixed income: Focusing on the sustainable bond market

This is the last of a four-part blog series that seeks to demystify China’s sustainable investing landscape for fixed income. In our first blog we outlined the importance of China’s role in sustainable investing. The second article in the series looked at how China’s taxonomy is aligning with international standards. We articulated the thematic investment opportunities that may exist in China from a fixed Income perspective in the third blog. This fourth piece seeks to familiarize investors with China’s sustainable bond market. Visit our ESG Education page for more content like this.

As mentioned in our earlier piece, China has made tremendous efforts in recent years to facilitate the development of the sustainable labelled bond market. The latest version of the Green Bond Endorsed Project Catalogue (2021 Edition) unifies disparate green bond standards in the country and further aligns them with international standards. The November 2021 report, Common Ground Taxonomy – Climate Change Mitigation, adds clarity to the common ground on the definition of green between China and EU and has the potential to further spur cross-border investments of green capital.

China’s sustainable bond market has grown rapidly in the past few years. As of the first half of 2021, cumulative issuance of domestic-labelled green, social, and sustainable (GSS) debt was RMB 3.3 trillion.1 Like the global sustainable bond market, the largest source of all sustainable debt issuance in China is derived from green bonds, accounting for almost 50% of the total. Since its inception, China’s green bond market has become the world’s second largest by volume. Based on studies by the Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI), the total labelled green bond issuance in the domestic and overseas markets as at the end of 2021 reached US$ 109.4 billion (RMB705.5 billion) and US$ 327.0 billion (RMB 2.1 trillion) respectively, more than 60% of which were aligned with the CBI’s definition of green.2

