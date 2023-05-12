The EV long game: longer-term sector growth amidst near-term competitive intensity

Margin positioning: cost positioning remains critical as more established names with better manufacturing maturity and scale along with direct sales have higher margin buffer whereas there’s greater margin pressure on smaller domestic OEMs or new startups. Larger players with a wider product lineup (from value to higher margin models) will also be more resilient.

cost positioning remains critical as more established names with better manufacturing maturity and scale along with direct sales have higher margin buffer whereas there’s greater margin pressure on smaller domestic OEMs or new startups. Larger players with a wider product lineup (from value to higher margin models) will also be more resilient. Excess capacity: excess inventory levels remain a concern that will continue to impact pricing and profitability for the sector going forward.

EV outlook: longer-term growth expected

Market forecast

Globally, EV penetration of new car sales is forecasted to reach 80% or more by 2040 in key markets like Europe, US and China2. Driven by:

Policy tailwinds

ICE phase out: national and regional net zero commitments being implemented in auto sector through phasing out of combustion vehicles (e.g. UK/EU mandates by 2035 all new car sales must be zero-emission).

national and regional net zero commitments being implemented in auto sector through phasing out of combustion vehicles (e.g. UK/EU mandates by 2035 all new car sales must be zero-emission). Subsidies: such as US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) allowing for $7.5K USD3 consumer tax credit for EV purchases (if car final assembly in US).

Cost reductions and economies of scale



Battery: lithium-ion batteries have seen up to 85% cost reduction between 2010 and 2019 4 .

lithium-ion batteries have seen up to 85% cost reduction between 2010 and 2019 . Productivity gains: including new casting process reducing parts, production area and time5.

Other considerations

Consumer perspective: main barriers to EV adoption often relates to price, charging and range:

Pricing: continued declines are expected given tech breakthroughs and increasing scale; greater traditional OEM entering EVs market also created range of more affordable EV options.

continued declines are expected given tech breakthroughs and increasing scale; greater traditional OEM entering EVs market also created range of more affordable EV options. Charging infrastructure: 2022 saw 55% increase in public charging points to 2.7M globally 6 including fast chargers that enable much quicker charging.

2022 saw 55% increase in public charging points to 2.7M globally including fast chargers that enable much quicker charging. Range: historically a concern, range has increased with battery breakthroughs; further helped by the increase in charging infrastructure. Less of concern in “cities” given intra-driving with lower range requirements.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks: while EVs would be critical in driving transport sector transition, other ESG considerations and risks in longer term would include environmental and water impact in EV supply chains, worker safety and child labor risks in certain regions where critical minerals are mined. These considerations may create material financial controversy risks for companies in the sector.