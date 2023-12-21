Welcome to Invesco

Share Class Currency Launch Date ISIN KID NAV
USD 31/07/2023 IE000CYTPBT0 View KID
 View NAV

Share Class Name Share Class Currency Launch Date ISIN KID NAV
Acc Shares USD 09/01/2017 IE00BD6FTQ80 View KID View NAV
EUR Hdg Shares EUR 16/08/2018 IE00BF4J0300 View KID View NAV

Share Class Name Share Class Currency Launch Date ISIN KID NAV
Acc Shares USD 08/03/2019 IE00BGBN6P67 View KID View NAV

Share Class Name Share Class Currency Launch Date ISIN KID NAV
Acc USD 17/12/2009 IE00B435CG94 View KID View NAV

Share Class Name Share Class Currency Launch Date ISIN KID NAV
Acc Shares USD 24/09/2018 IE00BFZXGZ54 View KID View NAV
CHF Hdg Acc Shares CHF 17/10/2017 IE00BYVTMT69 View KID View NAV
Dist Shares USD 02/12/2002 IE0032077012 View KID View NAV
EUR Hdg Acc Shares EUR 17/10/2017 IE00BYVTMS52 View KID View NAV
GBP Hdg Acc Shares GBP 17/10/2017 IE00BYVTMW98 View KID View NAV

Share Class Name Share Class Currency Launch Date ISIN KID NAV
Acc Shares USD 22/03/2021 IE00BMD8KP97 View KID View NAV

Share Class Name Share Class Currency Launch Date ISIN KID NAV
 Acc EUR 23/06/2022 IE000PA766T7 View KID View NAV

Share Class Name Share Class Currency Launch Date ISIN KID NAV
Acc EUR 09/10/2008 IE00B3BPCH51 View KID VIew NAV

Share Class Name Share Class Currency Launch Date ISIN KID NAV
Dist EUR 07/01/2016 IE00BZ4BMM98 View KID View NAV

Share Class Name Share Class Currency Launch Date ISIN KID NAV
Dist USD 30/05/2016 IE00BYYXBF44 View KID View NAV

Share Class Name Share Class Currency Launch Date ISIN KID NAV
Acc USD 02/03/2021 IE00BLRB0242 View KID View NAV

Share Class Name Share Class Currency Launch Date ISIN KID NAV
Acc USD 25/01/2023 IE0001VDDL68 View KID View NAV

Share Class Name Share Class Currency Launch Date ISIN KID NAV
Acc USD 08/09/2022 IE00053WDH64 View KID View NAV

Share Class Name Share Class Currency Launch Date ISIN KID NAV
Acc USD 09/03/2017 IE00BYMS5W68 View KID View NAV

Share Class Name Share Class Currency Launch Date ISIN KID NAV
Acc Shares USD 01/03/2021 IE00BK80XL30 View KID View NAV

Share Class Name Share Class Currency Launch Date ISIN KID NAV
AccUSD USD 07/12/2021 IE000RLUE8E9 View KID View NAV

Share Class Name Share Class Currency Launch Date ISIN KID NAV
Acc Shares USD 13/06/2019 IE00BJQRDK83 View KID View NAV

Share Class Name Share Class Currency Launch Date ISIN KID NAV
Acc USD 03/04/2009 IE00B60SX394 View KID View NAV

Share Class Name Share Class Currency Launch Date ISIN KID NAV
Acc USD 18/02/2016 IE00BYM8JD58 View KID View NAV

Share Class Name Share Class Currency Launch Date ISIN KID NAV
Acc Shares USD 09/03/2020 IE00BKS7L097 View KID View NAV
EUR Hdg Shares EUR 05/11/2021 IE000QF66PE6 View KID View NAV

Share Class Name Share Class Currency Launch Date ISIN KID NAV
Dist USD 12/05/2015 IE00BWTN6Y99 View KID View NAV

Share Class Name Share Class Currency Launch Date ISIN KID NAV
Acc USD 21/5/2010 IE00B3YCGJ38 View KID View NAV

Share Class Name Share Class Currency Launch Date ISIN KID NAV
Acc USD 28/07/2022 IE0009D6K2A2 View KID View NAV

Bloomberg Ticker  Share Class Currency Launch Date ISIN KID NAV
SGLD LN USD 24/06/2009 IE00B579F325 View KID View NAV

Share Class Currency Launch Date ISIN KID NAV
USD 13/04/2011 IE00B43VDT70 View KID View NAV

Share Class Name Share Class Currency Launch Date ISIN KID NAV
Acc USD 29/10/2024 IE000LGWDNE5 View KID View NAV

Share Class Name Share Class Currency Launch Date ISIN KID NAV
Acc  EUR 18/06/2024 IE00079EUF59 View KID View NAV
Dist  EUR 18/06/2024 IE000LKGEZQ6 View KID View NAV

Share Class Name Share Class Currency Launch Date ISIN KID NAV
Acc  USD 29/10/2024 IE00072RHT03 View KID View NAV

Share Class Name Share Class Currency Launch Date ISIN KID NAV
Acc  USD 29/10/2024 IE000BRM9046 View KID View NAV

Share Class Name Share Class Currency Launch Date ISIN KID NAV
Acc  USD 26/06/2023 IE000716YHJ7 View KID View NAV
Dist  USD 26/06/2023 IE0000QLH0G6 View KID View NAV
EUR PfHdg Acc EUR 26/06/2023 IE0006VDD4K1 View KID View NAV

Share Class Name Share Class Currency Launch Date ISI ETF - Dist SharesN
 KID NAV
Acc  USD 30/07/2019 IE00BJQRDN15 View KID View NAV
EUR PfHdg Acc EUR 30/07/2019 IE00BJQRDP39 View KID View NAV
EUR PfHdg Dist EUR 07/09/2022 IE0008YN55P8 View KID View NAV

Share Class Name Share Class Currency Launch Date ISIN KID NAV
Acc  USD 06/04/2021 IE00BNGJJT35 View KID View NAV
Dist  USD 06/04/2021 IE00BM8QRY62 View KID View NAV

Share Class Name Share Class Currency Launch Date ISIN KID NAV
Acc  USD 21/05/2024 IE000GMRDSZ7 View KID View NAV
Dist  USD 21/05/2024 IE000A0RC215 View KID View NAV

Invesco Exchange Traded Products - Professional and advanced private investors only

Share Class Name Share Class Currency Launch Date ISIN KID NAV
Acc Shares EUR 10/02/2025 IE000Y2JPPS4 View KID View NAV
Dist Shares EUR 10/02/2025 IE000U7LIXH5 View KID View NAV

Share Class Name Share Class Currency Launch Date ISIN KID NAV
Acc Shares USD 10/02/2025 IE0008GO35B5 View KID View NAV
Dist Shares USD 10/02/2025 IE000PKN5N58 View KID View NAV

Other Exchange Traded Product documents

Invesco Markets plc - Prospectus

Invesco Markets plc - Addendum to Prospectus

Invesco Markets plc - EEA Country Supplement

Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements-Invesco Markets plc (November 2024)

Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements-Invesco Markets plc (November 2023)

Invesco Markets plc - Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements (November 2022)

Invesco Markets plc - Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements (November 2021)

Invesco Markets plc - Interim report and condensed unaudited financial statements for the financial period ended 31 May 2025

Invesco Markets plc - Interim report and condensed unaudited financial statements for the financial period ended 31 May 2024

Invesco Markets plc - Interim report and condensed unaudited financial statements for the financial period ended 31 May 2023

Invesco Markets plc - Interim report and condensed unaudited financial statements for the financial period ended 31 May 2022

Invesco Markets plc - Annual General Meeting - April 2025

Invesco Markets plc - AGM Notice and Proxy -  April 2024

Supplement - Invesco Bloomberg Commodity UCITS ETF

Supplement - Invesco Bloomberg Commodity Carbon Tilted UCITS ETF

Supplement - Invesco Energy S&P US Select Sector UCITS ETF

Supplement - Invesco KBW NASDAQ Fintech UCITS ETF

Supplement - Invesco MSCI World UCITS ETF

Supplement - Invesco Real Estate S&P US Select Sector UCITS ETF

Supplement - Invesco S&P 500 Scored & Screened UCITS ETF

Supplement - Invesco S&P 500 UCITS ETF

Shareholder notice-Invesco S&P 500 ESG UCITS ETF: Change to Fund Name Index Name - December 2024

Shareholder notice-Investment Policy changes, July 2025

Invesco Markets plc Constitution

Invesco Markets II plc - Prospectus

Invesco Markets II plc - Appendix to the Prospectus

Invesco Markets II plc - EEA Country Supplement

Results of Annual General Meeting-Invesco Markets II plc - June 2025

Annual General Meeting-Invesco Markets II plc-May 2025

Invesco Markets II plc - Annual report and audited Financial Statements - financial year ended 31 December 2024

Invesco Markets II plc - Annual report and audited Financial Statements - financial year ended 31 December 2023

Invesco Markets II plc - Annual report and audited Financial Statements - financial year ended 31 December 2022

Invesco Markets II plc - Annual report and audited Financial Statements - financial year ended 31 December 2021

Invesco Markets II plc - Interim report and condensed unaudited financial statements for the financial period ended 30 June 2024

Invesco Markets II plc - Interim report and condensed unaudited financial statements for the financial period ended 30 June 2023

Invesco Markets II plc - Interim report and condensed unaudited financial statements for the financial period ended 30 June 2022

Supplement - Invesco CoinShares Global Blockchain UCITS ETF

Supplement - EUR Corporate Bond ESG Short Duration Multi-Factor UCITS ETF

Supplement - Invesco Global Clean Energy UCITS ETF

Supplement - Invesco Global High Yield Corporate Bond ESG Climate Transition UCITS ETF

Supplement - Invesco Hydrogen Economy UCITS ETF

Supplement - Invesco MSCI China All Shares Stock Connect UCITS ETF

Supplement - Invesco MSCI USA ESG Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF

Supplement - Invesco MSCI World Universal Screened UCITS ETF

Shareholder notice-Invesco MSCI Universal Screened funds: Change to Fund Name Index Name - December 2024

Supplement - Invesco NASDAQ Next Generation 100 UCITS ETF

Supplement - Invesco Artificial Intelligence Enablers UCITS ETF

Supplement - Invesco BulletShares 2028 EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF

Supplement - Invesco BulletShares 2028 USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF

Supplement - Invesco Cybersecurity UCITS ETF

Supplement - Invesco Defence Innovation UCITS ETF

Supplement - Invesco FTSE All-World UCITS ETF

Supplement - Invesco Global Active ESG Equity UCITS ETF

Supplement - Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight UCITS ETF

Supplement-Invesco EUR AAA CLO UCITS ETF

Supplement-Invesco USD AAA CLO UCITS ETF

Shareholder notice-Management fee changes, July 2025

Shareholder notice-Index methodology changes, November 2024

Shareholder notice-Fund changes, March 2025

Shareholder notice-Change of index methodology, fund and index name, March 2025

Shareholder notice-Confirmation of change of fund names, April 2025

Shareholder notice-Changes to the valuation point disclosure for various sub-funds of Invesco Markets II plc, April 2025

Shareholder notice-Index Methodology changes, May 2025

Shareholder notice-CoinShares Global Blockchain, changes in expected exposure to security lending, July 2025

Invesco Markets II plc Constitution

Invesco Markets III plc - Prospectus

Invesco Markets III plc - EEA Country Supplement

Invesco Markets III plc - Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements - the financial year ended September 2024

Invesco Markets III plc - Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements - the financial year ended September 2023

Invesco Markets III plc - Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements - the financial year ended September 2022

Invesco Markets III plc - Interim report and condensed unaudited financial statements for the financial period ended 31 March 2025

Invesco Markets III plc - Interim report and condensed unaudited financial statements for the financial period ended 31 March 2024

Invesco Markets III plc - Interim report and condensed unaudited financial statements for the financial period ended 31 March 2023

Invesco Markets III plc - Interim report and condensed unaudited financial statements for the financial period ended 31 March 2022

Invesco Markets III plc - AGM Notice and Proxy -February 2024

Invesco Markets III plc - AGM Notice and Proxy -February 2025

Invesco Markets III plc - AGM Results-February 2025

Invesco Markets III plc - Shareholder notice-Invesco FTSE Emerging Markets High Dividend Low Volatility UCTIS ETF Dist and Invesco S&P 500 QVM UCITS ETF Dist : Investment policy update, July 2024

Shareholder notice-Invesco EUR AAA CLO UCITS ETF - Article 8 categorisation notice

Invesco Markets III plc Constitution

Invesco Physical Markets plc - Prospectus

Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements-Invesco Physical Markets plc December 2024

Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements-Invesco Physical Markets plc December 2023

Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements-Invesco Physical Markets plc December 2022

Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements-Invesco Physical Markets plc December 2021

Interim Financial Report-Invesco Physical Markets plc June 2024

Interim Financial Report-Invesco Physical Markets plc June 2023

Interim Financial Report-Invesco Physical Markets plc June 2022

Interim Financial Report-Invesco Physical Markets plc June 2021

Invesco Physical Markets plc Constitution

Invesco Physical Markets plc Entitlement

Shariah Compliance Certificate 2023

Shariah Compliance Certificate 2024

Invesco Exchange Traded Products Sustainability-related disclosures

Invesco Bloomberg Commodity Carbon Tilted UCITS ETF - Summary

Invesco Bloomberg Commodity Carbon Tilted UCITS ETF - Full disclosure

Invesco EUR Corporate Bond ESG Short Duration, Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - Summary

Invesco EUR Corporate Bond ESG Short Duration, Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - Full disclosure

Invesco Global Clean Energy UCITS ETF - Summary

Invesco Global Clean Energy UCITS ETF - Full disclosure

Invesco Global High Yield Corporate Bond ESG Climate Transition UCITS ETF - Summary

Invesco Global High Yield Corporate Bond ESG Climate Transition UCITS ETF - Full disclosure

Invesco Hydrogen Economy UCITS ETF - Summary

Invesco Hydrogen Economy UCITS ETF - Full disclosure

Invesco MSCI USA ESG Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF - Summary

Invesco MSCI USA ESG Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF - Full disclosure

Invesco MSCI World Universal Screened UCITS ETF - Summary

Invesco MSCI World Universal Screened UCITS ETF - Full disclosure

Invesco S&P 500 Scored & Screened UCITS ETF - Summary

Invesco S&P 500 Scored & Screened UCITS ETF - Full disclosure

Invesco Artificial Intelligence Enablers UCITS ETF -Summary

Invesco Artificial Intelligence Enablers UCITS ETF -Full disclosure

Invesco BulletShares 2028 EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Summary

Invesco BulletShares 2028 EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Full disclosure

Invesco BulletShares 2028 USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Summary

Invesco BulletShares 2028 USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Full disclosure

Invesco Cybersecurity UCITS ETF - Summary

Invesco Cybersecurity UCITS ETF - Full disclosure

Invesco Global Active ESG Equity UCITS ETF - Summary

Invesco Global Active ESG Equity UCITS ETF - Full disclosure

