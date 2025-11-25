Thematic investing

Equities

Capture long-term transformative trends by investing in themes like artificial intelligence, metaverse and clean energy, with our range of thematic ETFs and actively managed funds.

Focused exposure

Target high-growth themes like cybersecurity, defence and artificial intelligence (AI).

Diversification

Exposure to leading innovative companies regardless of sector classification.

Low-cost ETFs

Gain efficient, flexible and low-cost access with Invesco’s thematic ETFs.

Access forward-looking themes with our ETFs

Discover the transformative opportunities in clean energy and technological innovation with our specialized range of ETFs, designed to help you gain exposure to cutting-edge advancements and high-growth areas shaping the future.

  • View all Investments risks below. The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

Insight
Explore the metaverse

Technology has created the ‘fourth’ industrial revolution and has been a driver of economic growth. Discover the metaverse and artificial intelligence and the role it’ll play in the next phase of this transformation. 

Thematic FAQs

A thematic fund invests in companies directly linked with a long-term trend or transition. This approach reduces the concentration risk of investing in individual companies while providing more precise exposure to the theme compared to investing in traditional sectors. It’s largely irrelevant where a company is domiciled or in what sector it happens to be classified. While a theme can cover just about any trend you can imagine, the most successful ones tend to be clearly definable, investible, revenue-generative, and long-term in nature.

A diversified portfolio will usually comprise both core and non-core holdings, with thematic funds part of that latter category. Because thematic funds are more concentrated and targeted compared to broad index funds, they tend to be more volatile, especially over shorter timeframes. Held over the longer term, however, they may be able to capture the evolution of the theme. They’re often seen as providing more differentiated, less correlated sources of return. Some investors may use them as strategic positions alongside their portfolio’s core holdings, with traditional sectors used more tactically to adjust for shorter-term market conditions.

Once a theme is identified, the next step is to figure out how to gain access most effectively. Because many themes are relatively new and rapidly evolving, you need someone with expertise within that specific area to identify opportunities and value prospects. This expertise may come from one of Invesco’s own investment teams or through partnership with a specialist indexing firm.

  • Investment risks

    For complete information on risks, refer to the legal documents.

    The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

    Any investment decision should take into account all the characteristics of the fund as described in the legal documents. For sustainability related aspects, please refer to www.invescomanagementcompany.ie/dub-manco. The investment concerns the acquisition of units in a passively managed, index tracking fund and not in a given underlying asset.

    Value fluctuation: The value of investments, and any income from them, will fluctuate. This may partly be the result of changes in exchange rates. Investors may not get back the full amount invested.

    Equity: The value of equities and equity-related securities can be affected by a number of factors including the activities and results of the issuer and general and regional economic and market conditions. This may result in fluctuations in the value of the Fund.

    Invesco CoinShares Blockchain UCITS ETF, Invesco NASDAQ Biotech UCITS ETF, Invesco KBW NASDAQ Fintech UCITS ETF, Invesco Morningstar US Energy Infrastructure MLP UCITS ETF, Invesco MSCI China Technology All Shares Stock Connect UCITS ETF

    Concentration risk: The Fund might be concentrated in a specific region or sector or be exposed to a limited number of positions, which might result in greater fluctuations in the value of the Fund than for a fund that is more diversified.

    Invesco CoinShares Blockchain UCITS ETF, Invesco NASDAQ Biotech UCITS ETF and Invesco KBW NASDAQ Fintech UCITS ETF

    Counterparty risk: This fund enters into transactions which expose it to the risk of bankruptcy, or other types of default, by the counterparties to those transactions.

    Invesco NASDAQ Biotech UCITS ETF, Invesco KBW NASDAQ Fintech UCITS ETF and Invesco Morningstar US Energy Infrastructure MLP UCITS ETF

    Use of derivatives for index tracking: The Fund’s ability to track the benchmark’s performance is reliant on the counterparties to continuously deliver the performance of the benchmark in line with the swap agreements and would also be affected by any spread between the pricing of the swaps and the pricing of the benchmark. The insolvency of any institutions providing services such as safekeeping of assets or acting as counterparty to derivatives or other instruments, may expose the Fund to financial loss.

    Invesco NASDAQ Biotech UCITS ETF, Invesco KBW NASDAQ Fintech UCITS ETF and Invesco Morningstar US Energy Infrastructure MLP UCITS ETF

    Synthetic ETF: The fund might purchase securities that are not contained in the reference index and will enter into swap agreements to exchange the performance of those securities for the performance of the reference index.

    Invesco CoinShares Blockchain UCITS ETF and Invesco MSCI China Technology All Shares Stock Connect UCITS ETF

    Securities lending: The Fund may be exposed to the risk of the borrower defaulting on its obligation to return the securities at the end of the loan period and of being unable to sell the collateral provided to it if the borrower defaults.

    Invesco Solar Energy UCITS ETF and Invesco Global Clean Energy UCITS ETF

    Clean energy: Investments into the clean energy sectors are considerably exposed to investment trends focused on environmental factors and may have sensitivities toward ESG related government regulations and tax implications.

    Invesco Solar Energy UCITS ETF and Invesco MSCI China Technology All Shares Stock Connect UCITS ETF

    Emerging markets: As a large portion of this fund is invested in less developed countries, investors should be prepared to accept a higher degree of risk than for an ETF that invests only in developed markets.

    Invesco Solar Energy UCITS ETF

    Holdings concentration: The Fund might be exposed to a limited number of positions which might result in greater fluctuations in the value of the Fund than for a fund that is more diversified.

    Sector concentration: As this fund has significant exposure to one or a small number of sectors, investors should be prepared to accept a higher degree of risk than for an ETF with a broader investment mandate.

    Invesco Global Clean Energy UCITS ETF

    Small Companies: As this fund invests primarily in small companies, investors should be prepared to accept a higher degree of risk than for an ETF with a broader investment mandate.

    Invesco MSCI China Technology All Shares Stock Connect UCITS ETF

    Currency: The Fund’s performance may be adversely affected by variations in the exchange rates between the base currency of the Fund and the currencies to which the Fund is exposed.

    Stock Connect: The Fund may use Stock Connect to access China A Shares traded in Mainland China. This may result in additional liquidity risk and operational risks including settlement and default risks, regulatory risk and system failure risk.

    Invesco Wind Energy UCITS ETF & Invesco Hydrogen Economy UCITS ETF

    Emerging Markets: As a large portion of this fund is invested in less developed countries, investors should be prepared to accept a higher degree of risk than for an ETF that invests only in developed markets.

    Small Companies: As this fund invests primarily in small companies, investors should be prepared to accept a higher degree of risk than for an ETF with a broader investment mandate.

    Stock Connect: The Fund may use Stock Connect to access China A Shares traded in Mainland China. This may result in additional liquidity risk and operational risks including settlement and default risks, regulatory risk and system failure risk.

    Clean Energy: Investments into the clean energy sector are considerably exposed to investment trends focused on environmental factors and may have sensitivities towards ESG related government regulations and tax implications.

    Invesco Metaverse and AI Fund

    The fund may invest in certain securities listed in China which can involve significant regulatory constraints that may affect the liquidity and/or the investment performance of the fund. The fund invests in a limited number of holdings and is less diversified. This may result in large fluctuations in the value of the fund. As this fund is invested in a particular sector, you should be prepared to accept greater fluctuations in the value of the fund than for a fund with a broader investment mandate. As a portion of the fund may be exposed to less developed countries, you should be prepared to accept large fluctuations in the value of the Fund.

    Important Information

    All information is provided as at 30 September 2024 sourced from Invesco unless otherwise stated.

    By accepting this document you consent to communicating with us in English, unless you inform us otherwise.

    Costs may increase or decrease as result of currency and exchange rate fluctuations. Consult the legal documents for further information on costs.

    Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change.

    For information on our funds and the relevant risks, refer to the Key Information Documents/Key Investor Information Documents (local languages) and Prospectus (English, French, German), and the financial reports, available from www.invesco.eu. A summary of investor rights is available in English from www.invescomanagementcompany.ie. The management company may terminate marketing arrangements.

    This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication.

    UCITS ETF’s units / shares purchased on the secondary market cannot usually be sold directly back to UCITS ETF. Investors must buy and sell units / shares on a secondary market with the assistance of an intermediary (e.g. a stockbroker) and may incur fees for doing so. In addition, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units / shares and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

    The MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the “Index”) is the property of MAC Indexing, LLC. MAC Indexing LLC will not be liable for any errors or omissions in administering, calculating, or maintaining the Index. MAC INDEXING and MAC GLOBAL SOLAR ENERGY INDEX are trademarks of MAC Indexing, LLC. 

    The Invesco Solar Energy UCITS ETF based on the Index is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MAC Indexing, LLC. MAC Indexing, LLC does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of the Invesco Solar Energy UCITS ETF, or any member of the public, regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in the Invesco Solar Energy UCITS ETF particularly or the ability of the Index to track general market performance. MAC Indexing LLC’s only relationship to the owner of the Invesco Solar Energy UCITS ETF is the licensing of the MAC Global Solar Energy Index. MAC Indexing LLC is not responsible for and has not participated in the determination of the prices and amount of the Invesco Solar Energy UCITS ETF or the timing of the issuance or sale of the Invesco Solar Energy UCITS ETF or in the determination or calculation of the equation by which the Invesco Solar Energy UCITS ETF may converted into cash or other redemption mechanics. MAC Indexing, LLC has no obligation or liability in connection with the administration, marketing or trading of the Invesco Solar Energy UCITS ETF.  MAC Indexing, LLC is not an investment advisor. Inclusion of a security within the Index is not a recommendation by MAC Indexing, LLC to buy, sell, or hold such security, nor is it investment advice.

    MAC Indexing, LLC does not guarantee the adequacy, accuracy, timeliness and/or the completeness of the index or any data related thereto or any communication with respect thereto, including, oral, written, or electronic communications. MAC Indexing, LLC shall not be subject to any damages or liability for any errors, omissions, or delays therein.

    MAC Indexing, LLC makes no express or implied warranties, and expressly disclaims all warranties, of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or use or as to results to be obtained by owners of any products based on the index, or any other person or entity from the use of the index or with respect to any data related thereto. Without limiting any of the foregoing, in no event whatsoever shall MAC Indexing, LLC be liable for any indirect, special, incidental, punitive, or consequential damages, including but not limited to, loss of profits, trading losses, lost time, or goodwill, even if they have been advised of the possibility of such damages, whether in contract, tort, strict liability, or otherwise.

    The Invesco CoinShares Global Blockchain UCITS ETF is not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Index and/or Index trade mark or the Index Price at any time or in any other respect. The Index is calculated and published by Solactive AG.

    Nasdaq®, NASDAQ Stock Market® are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the “Corporations”) and are licensed for use by Invesco. The Product(s) have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Product(s) are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. The Corporations make no warranties and bear no liability with respect to the product(s).

    The WilderHill New Energy Global Innovation Index is sponsored by WilderHill New Energy Finance, LLC ("WilderHill") and is calculated and published by Solactive AG. Neither Invesco nor the Invesco Global Clean Energy UCITS ETF based on the WilderHill New Energy Global Innovation Index are sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by WilderHill or Solactive AG, and WilderHill and Solactive AG make no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the product.

    The WilderHill Hydrogen Economy Index is sponsored by WilderHill New Energy Finance, LLC ("WilderHill") and is calculated and published by Solactive AG. Neither Invesco nor the Invesco Hydrogen Economy UCITS ETF, based on the WilderHill Hydrogen Economy Index are sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by WilderHill or Solactive AG, and WilderHill and Solactive AG make no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the product.

    The WilderHill Wind Energy Index is sponsored by WilderHill New Energy Finance, LLC ("WilderHill") and is calculated and published by Solactive AG. Neither Invesco nor the Invesco Wind Energy UCITS ETF, based on the WilderHill Wind Energy Index are sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by WilderHill or Solactive AG, and WilderHill and Solactive AG make no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the product.

    The Invesco Morningstar US Energy Infrastructure MLP UCITS ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar. Morningstar makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of the Invesco Morningstar US Energy Infrastructure MLP UCITS ETF or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in the Invesco Morningstar US Energy Infrastructure MLP UCITS ETF. Morningstar’s only relationship to Invesco Markets plc and its Invesco Morningstar US Energy Infrastructure MLP UCITS ETF is the licensing of: (i) certain trade and service marks and names of Morningstar; and (ii) the Invesco Morningstar US Energy Infrastructure MLP UCITS ETF which is determined, composed and calculated by Morningstar without regard to Invesco Markets plc or the Invesco Markets plc Irish UCITS ETF. Morningstar has no obligation to take the needs of Invesco Markets plc or the Invesco Markets plc Irish UCITS ETF into consideration in determining, composing or calculating the Invesco Morningstar US Energy Infrastructure MLP UCITS ETF.

    Morningstar is not responsible for and has not participated in the determination of the prices and amount of the Invesco Markets plc Irish UCITS ETF or the timing of the issuance or sale of the Invesco Markets plc Irish UCITS ETF or in the determination or calculation of the equation by which the Invesco Morningstar US Energy Infrastructure MLP UCITS ETF is converted into cash. Morningstar has no obligation or liability in connection with the administration, marketing or trading of the Invesco Morningstar US Energy Infrastructure MLP UCITS ETF.

    The funds or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed, or promoted by MSCI, and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such funds or securities or any index on which such funds or securities are based. The prospectus contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with Invesco and any related funds.

    For the full objectives and investment policy please consult the current prospectus.

    German investors may obtain the offering documents free of charge in paper or electronic form from the issuer or from the German information and paying agent (Marcard, Stein & Co AG, Ballindamm 36, 20095 Hamburg, Germany).

    No action has been taken or will be taken in Israel that would permit a public offering of the Fund or distribution of this document to the public. This Fund has not been approved by the Israel Securities Authority (the ISA). The Fund shall only be sold in Israel to an investor of the type listed in the First Schedule to the Israeli Securities Law, 1968, who in each case have provided written confirmation that they qualify as Sophisticated Investors, and that they are aware of the consequences of such designation and agree thereto and further that the Fund is being purchased for its own account and not for the purpose of re-sale or distribution other than, in the case of an offeree which is an Sophisticated Investor, where such offeree is purchasing product for another party which is an Sophisticated Investor. This document may not be reproduced or used for any other purpose, nor be furnished to any other person other than those to whom copies have been sent. Nothing in this document should be considered investment advice or investment marketing as defined in the Regulation of Investment Advice, Investment Marketing and Portfolio Management Law, 1995 (“the Investment Advice Law”).  Neither Invesco Ltd. nor its subsidiaries are licensed under the Investment Advice Law, nor does it carry the insurance as required of a licensee thereunder. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or fund units other than the fund offered hereby, nor does it constitute an offer to sell to or solicitation of an offer to buy from any person in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful, or in which the person making such offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so, or to a person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation.

    The representative and paying agent in Switzerland is BNP PARIBAS, Paris, Zurich Branch, Selnaustrasse 16 8002 Zürich. The Prospectus, Key Information Document, and financial reports may be obtained free of charge from the Representative. The ETFs are domiciled in Ireland.

    The publication of the supplement in Italy does not imply any judgment by CONSOB on an investment in a product. The list of products listed in Italy, and the offering documents for and the supplement of each ETF are available: (i) at etf.invesco.com (along with the audited annual report and the unaudited half-year reports); and (ii) on the website of the Italian Stock Exchange borsaitaliana.it.

    Please note that the Invesco KBW NASDAQ Fintech UCITS ETF is not listed on Borsa Italiana, therefore its commercialization to the public is prohibited.

    Additional information for financial intermediaries in the United States: This document is intended for distribution to US financial intermediaries for informational purposes and in relation to their activities with offshore clients only. The Funds are not registered under any US securities law and may not be offered or sold directly or indirectly in the US, its territories or possessions, nor to any US persons, citizens or residents. The Funds are not offered for sale in any jurisdiction in which the Funds are not authorized to be publicly sold. The Funds are available only in jurisdictions where their promotion and sale is permitted. The Fund must not be marketed on US soil. This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.

    Invesco Investment Management Limited (IIML) is the manager of Invesco ETFs. IIML will provide promotional services and support to Invesco Distributors, Inc. (“Broker Dealer”) acting on an execution only basis. By receiving the present communication from IIML, the Broker Dealer agrees and confirms that they: (i) will only promote the ETFs to US offshore investors; (ii) are aware the ETFs are not registered for distribution or promotion to US onshore investors; (iii) will comply with the ETFs’ target market as defined by IIML and published on etf.invesco.com; (iv) will comply with all local distribution rules, including, but not limited to private placement, US Securities Act for US offshore activities; (v) will provide the necessary information to allow IIML to carry out due diligence on the Broker Dealer; (vi) complete and maintain sufficient due diligence on their investors to establish and confirm that the investors are not US onshore investors; and (vii) will immediately cease promotion of the ETFs to any investors who they become aware are not US offshore investors and will inform Invesco if this occurs.

    Issued in the US by Invesco Distributors, Inc., 11 Greenway Plaza, Suite 1000, Houston, Texas 77046, USA. Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the appointed US sub-distributor of Invesco Investment Management Limited, authorized and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland, Ground Floor, 2 Cumberland Place, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland. All entities are indirect, wholly owned subsidiaries of Invesco Ltd.

    This document has been communicated by Invesco Investment Management Limited, Ground Floor, 2 Cumberland Place, Fenian Street, Dublin, Ireland, regulated by the Central Bank in Ireland, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Perpetual Park, Perpetual Park Drive, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, RG9 1HH, United Kingdom. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG, Talacker 34, 8001 Zurich, Switzerland.

    EMEA3907906/2024