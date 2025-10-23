John Burrello is a Senior Portfolio Manager for Invesco’s Global Strategies team, which develops and manages derivatives-based investment strategies. In this role, he focuses on outcome-oriented equity and multi-asset investment strategies, including options-based income, hedging strategies, asset allocation, commodities, and global macro.

Mr. Burrello joined Invesco in 2012 as a senior derivatives trader, responsible for options based strategies and capital markets solutions. In 2016, he transitioned to what is now the Global Strategies team. Prior to joining the firm, he was a partner at Continental Advisors, a Chicago-based hedge fund, where he specialized in equity research, derivative-based risk management, and portfolio construction. Mr. Burrello began his investment management career at UBS O’Connor in 1999.

Mr. Burrello earned a BA degree from Indiana University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder and member of the CFA Society of Atlanta. He is also a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst® (CAIA) charterholder and was a founding chapter executive for CAIA Atlanta.