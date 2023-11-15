Regulatory complaints data

At Invesco we strive to provide you with excellent service and we welcome any comments, be they positive or negative, as to how we might improve.

If you have any such comments please call us on +34 91 781 30 20 // 902 510 907 or write to:

Att. Sr. Ricardo Rodríguez-Vita
Head of Client Service Iberia, LatAm, US Offshore & Israel
Calle Goya, 6, 3ª planta.
28001. Madrid, España.

If you choose to make a complaint we will treat it seriously, investigate it thoroughly and commit to treating you fairly and reasonably.

Below is our Complaints Report for the period from 1 January 2021 to 30 June 2021. This data is published in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority regulations.


Complaints publication report

Firm name: Invesco Fund Managers Limited
Group: Invesco Limited
Period covered: 1 January 2021 to 30 June 2021
Trading name: Invesco

Product grouping Investments
Number of complaints opened per 1000 client accounts 3.58
Number of complaints opened 869
Number of complaints closed 776
Percentage closed within 3 days 15.08%
Percentage closed after 3 days but within 8 weeks 81.06%
Percentage upheld 58.76%
Main cause of complaints opened Other general administration/customer service

In order to add some context to these numbers we provide further data below regarding the size of Invesco Fund Managers Limited’s business.

Assets under management (private clients): 6,32€ bn
Total assets under management: 32.99€ bn
Number of client accounts: 242,700
Number of clients: 227,193

All data sourced from Invesco Fund Managers Limited as at 30 June 2021.

