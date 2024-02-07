While buying and selling our ETFs is usually quite straightforward, you may wish to speak to us first especially if you have a particularly large or complex trade.



Our Capital Markets team serves as the central point of contact for both primary and secondary market activity for our European-domiciled ETFs and ETCs. The team maintains strong relationships with key partners in the trading community, ensuring efficient trading and liquidity for our products.

They can help guide you to find the most suitable and cost-effective way to buy or switch into one of our ETFs or ETCs, based on your individual preferences. They can also provide you with a pre-trade cost analysis, free and without obligation.