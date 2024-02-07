Exchange Traded Funds

Buying and selling Invesco products is as straightforward as buying and selling ordinary stocks and shares.

How to invest in Invesco ETFs

If you’re new to ETFs and unsure how to invest, you would typically buy and sell them through a stockbroker or online trading platform, just like ordinary stocks and shares.

There are many ways that ETF's can be traded to suit investor's needs; this can range from a local broker, platform or via the exchange directly (also known as the secondary market). Market-makers who trade the ETF provide greater liquidity by constantly quoting their own bid and offer prices. Your broker or online platform may be able to provide you with further information about trading our ETFs.  

KIDs and Prospectus information can be found on the ETF product pages.

We’re here to help

While buying and selling our ETFs is usually quite straightforward, you may wish to speak to us first especially if you have a particularly large or complex trade.

Our Capital Markets team serves as the central point of contact for both primary and secondary market activity for our European-domiciled ETFs and ETCs. The team maintains strong relationships with key partners in the trading community, ensuring efficient trading and liquidity for our products.

They can help guide you to find the most suitable and cost-effective way to buy or switch into one of our ETFs or ETCs, based on your individual preferences. They can also provide you with a pre-trade cost analysis, free and without obligation.  

How to invest in gold

You can invest in our Invesco Physical Gold ETC via your usual broker or trading platform and hold it in a standard brokerage or custodial account.

Our Capital Markets teams provide a free service to help you find the most suitable and cost-effective way to buy, sell or switch products.

Email:            etftrading@invesco.com

Telephone:    +44 (0)20 3370 1195

Trading partners

We work with an extensive range of market-makers, brokers and Authorised Participants (APs), and look for ways to increase liquidity and lower trading costs by monitoring secondary market activity and ensuring efficient effective markets in Invesco ETFs. 

Authorised Participants    

BNP

Goldman Sachs

Natixis

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

HSBC

Old Mission

Barclays

Jane Street

Optiver

Citibank

Jefferies

Societe Generale

DRW

JP Morgan

Susquehanna

Flow Traders

Mizuho

Unicredit

Goldenberg Hehmeyer

Morgan Stanley

Virtu
Explore ETF products Read ETF insights

  • For complete information on risks, refer to the legal documents. The value of investments, and any income from them, will fluctuate. This may partly be the result of changes in exchange rates. Investors may not get back the full amount invested.

    Value fluctuation: The value of investments, and any income from them, will fluctuate. This may partly be the result of changes in exchange rates. Investors may not get back the full amount invested. Limited recourse: If the issuer cannot pay the specified return, the precious metal will be used to repay investors. Investors will have no claim on the other assets of the Issuer. Commodities: Instruments providing exposure to commodities are generally considered to be high risk which means there is a greater risk of large fluctuations in the value of the instrument.

  • Data as at 15 March 2024, unless otherwise stated.

    This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication.

    Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change.

    All investment decisions must be based only on the most up to date legal offering documents. The legal offering documents (Key Information Document (KID), Base Prospectus and financial statements) are available free of charge at our website www.invesco.eu and from the issuers.

    For information on our funds and the relevant risks, refer to the Key Information Documents/Key Investor Information Documents (local languages) and Prospectus (English, French, German), and the financial reports, available from www.invesco.eu. A summary of investor rights is available in English from www.invescomanagementcompany.ie. The management company may terminate marketing arrangements.

    UCITS ETF’s units / shares purchased on the secondary market cannot usually be sold directly back to UCITS ETF. Investors must buy and sell units / shares on a secondary market with the assistance of an intermediary (e.g. a stockbroker) and may incur fees for doing so. In addition, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units / shares and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

    For the full objectives and investment policy please consult the current prospectus.