Innovation has long been a hallmark of the groundbreaking companies that comprise the Nasdaq-100 Index, which Invesco QQQ tracks. These innovators have powered breakthroughs in sectors ranging from software to healthcare. In the medical device industry, cutting-edge technology has transformed how doctors treat and monitor conditions that affect millions of people. Below we highlight advances by three QQQ holdings that have helped change the medical landscape and improved lives around the world.

How robots are improving patient outcomes

More than 300 million surgeries take place across the globe each year, with estimates that eight million patients will die from surgery-related complications annually.1 As medical providers seek safer surgical methods, many traditionally invasive procedures have been replaced with minimally invasive, robotic-assisted techniques. One method is laparoscopic surgery, which allows surgeons to operate on patients through incisions measuring less than a centimeter, often using robots to help during the procedures. This approach has led to better surgical outcomes, shorter hospital stays and faster recovery times — all at potentially lower costs.2

An early pioneer in this field was Intuitive Surgical, Inc., a QQQ holding. The company’s da Vinci Surgical System, first approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over 20 years ago, has become an industry standard in treating non-trauma-related conditions in cardiology, urology, endocrinology and bariatric surgery, among other areas.3

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning lies at the heart of many procedures performed by the da Vinci system. Intuitive Surgical has used these technologies to collect two decades of data on more than 11 million procedures performed. The da Vinci System delivers these insights in several ways. At the company level, it helps shape the development of Intuitive Surgical’s integrated software solutions, training modalities and other tools. For surgeons, the technology helps determine which surgical approaches offer the best chance for success, and it guides decisions in the operating room with real-time input. The goal is to generate better patient outcomes with fewer complications — and potentially save lives in the process.