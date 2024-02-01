From facial recognition to fingerprints, biometrics is a rapidly evolving technology that has applications across many industries. Aside from the convenience factor, biometrics has the potential to reduce identity theft and make our digital experiences more secure.

Biometrics uses our physical features to unlock devices, grant access, verify transactions, and much more. Today you can shop at the grocery store or securely log into apps by scanning your fingerprint, voice, facial features, or iris.

There are many ways biometrics makes our everyday lives easier, starting with not having to remember all those passwords. Forgot your car keys? Some automobiles can be unlocked and started with facial recognition software. Forgot your credit card? At some stores, you can just swipe your palm instead.

Although privacy concerns continue to linger around biometrics, the cutting-edge technology could expand rapidly in the coming years as more of our activities and transactions happen in the digital world.

Charting biometrics’ pioneering path

The potential market for biometrics is vast because individuals, companies, and governments are all potential customers. The global biometrics market is still relatively small in terms of revenue, but it’s projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of about 15% between 2024 and 2029, according to Mordor Intelligence.