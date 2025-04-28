Innovation The future of streaming: Revolutionizing how we watch
Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming industries at a rapid pace—powering everything from self-driving cars and virtual assistants to personalized shopping experiences and advanced medical diagnostics.
But what fuels this revolution? Cloud computing and data storage provide the backbone that allows AI to process massive datasets and generate insights in real time.
AI models rely on vast datasets to improve their accuracy, and they need scalable cloud infrastructure to process, analyze, and store massive amounts of information. Without cutting-edge cloud technology and next-generation storage solutions, AI development may stall.
Many of the companies enabling this AI transformation—whether through cloud computing, high-speed storage, or data-driven infrastructure—are found in the Invesco QQQ ETF, which tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index.
AI requires incredible computing power, and cloud technology is what makes it all possible. Cloud platforms allow AI systems to scale up almost instantly, tapping into vast resources without the need for companies to build and maintain their own expensive infrastructures. Some of the biggest players in the cloud computing space are also some of the largest holdings in Invesco QQQ:
Microsoft: Through its Azure cloud platform, Microsoft powers AI applications across industries, including finance, healthcare, and enterprise software. Azure provides machine learning tools and massive computing capacity for AI training.
Amazon: Amazon Web Services (AWS) is one of the leaders of the cloud computing market, offering AI services such as Trainium and Inferentia, which are custom designed to accelerate AI and deep learning. AWS supports thousands of AI startups and Fortune 500 companies with its cloud-based AI infrastructure.1
Alphabet: Google Cloud is at the forefront of AI-driven cloud services, with its custom Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) helping optimize machine learning workloads. Google’s AI research also feeds directly into tools like Google Search, Google Photos, and AI-powered cybersecurity solutions.
Meta Platforms: AI is at the core of Meta’s technology, from content recommendations to virtual reality. The company has invested in custom-built AI cloud infrastructure, including high-performance data centers designed to handle large-scale machine learning workloads.
Adobe: Adobe integrates AI and cloud technology into its products, including Firefly AI, an AI-powered tool that helps designers create and enhance content.
By providing on-demand access to computing power, machine learning tools, and AI optimization services, these cloud platforms are shaping the next era of AI innovation.
While cloud computing technology gives AI the processing power it needs, data storage is the lifeline that feeds AI models the information they rely on. Without high-speed, scalable storage, AI would grind to a halt. AI models don’t just need raw computing power—they require enormous amounts of data to learn, improve, and make more accurate predictions.
Modern AI models process billions of data points, requiring ultra-fast storage solutions that can retrieve and update information in real time. The companies in Invesco QQQ leading the charge in AI-driven storage technology include:
Micron Technology: Micron produces high-speed dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and solid-state drive (SSD) storage, enabling AI models to access and process large datasets quickly. Its next-generation memory solutions are helping improve AI performance and cloud-based machine learning efficiency.
Lam Research and KLA Corporation: These companies help manufacture advanced storage components, helping ensure that data centers supporting AI workloads can scale up their capabilities.
As AI continues to evolve, the need for faster, more efficient, and scalable storage solutions will only grow. Companies that provide AI-ready memory and storage infrastructure may play an essential role in the future of technology.
The relationship between AI and cloud technology is likely only going to deepen in the coming years. Emerging AI applications—such as autonomous robotics, real-time language translation, and generative AI models—should demand even greater cloud infrastructure and storage capacity.
Many companies in Invesco QQQ are at the heart of this transformation—from cloud computing giants enabling AI scalability to storage innovators helping ensure that AI has the data it needs to function.
Investors looking to gain exposure to the future of AI, cloud technology, and data storage innovation can explore Invesco QQQ, which provides access to the Nasdaq-100® Index and some of the companies at the center of AI-driven innovation.
