From on-demand to live experiences, streaming is transforming entertainment and changing the way we watch movies, TV shows, and live events. What started as a shift away from traditional cable has evolved into a highly competitive digital ecosystem, where content is delivered on demand, live, and even interactive.
Now, the next frontier in streaming is here: live sports, real-time engagement, and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven personalization. Some companies within the Nasdaq-100 Index—which Invesco QQQ tracks—are leading this revolution, while smaller players are shaping the next phase of industry growth.
The demand for live entertainment, sports, and real-time content has fueled big investments in streaming platforms.
Meanwhile, platforms focused on sports, niche content, and ad-supported experiences are positioning themselves as the next generation of streaming leaders. The growth of Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) and hybrid models is accelerating, with major players introducing ad-supported tiers to capture new audiences.
AI is reshaping streaming, making content recommendations smarter, faster, and more personalized.
This shift is fueling competition and innovation, with many Nasdaq-listed companies at the forefront.
As streaming evolves, established Nasdaq-100 companies continue to shape the industry through content expansion, technology integration, and evolving business models:
These well-known companies continue to drive innovation in streaming by enhancing content offerings, leveraging AI for personalization, and expanding into new monetization models.
As streaming evolves, several Nasdaq-listed companies outside the Nasdaq-100 are also making their mark:
With pay-TV penetration in the U.S. dropping in the past decade, less than half of U.S. households now subscribe to pay TV due to cord-cutting. By the end of 2027, that proportion is expected to drop to about one-third of American households.2
While industry leaders remain firmly established, emerging platforms are expanding into live content, ad-supported models, and AI-driven engagement, creating new opportunities for market growth.
The way we watch is changing—and with it, the companies driving innovation are shaping the future of digital entertainment.
