Understanding QQQ’s performance through market cycles

In the world of investing, few vehicles have captured the imagination—and portfolios—of growth-focused investors like the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ).

Despite periods of market turbulence, QQQ has remained a popular choice among investors seeking exposure to innovative, growth-oriented companies within the Nasdaq-100® Index. Many investors have continued to turn to QQQ—which tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index—not only for its technology exposure, but also for the innovation-driven companies helping shape the future of the economy.

While past performance doesn’t guarantee future results, understanding what has helped drive QQQ’s returns—and how investors might think about its role moving forward—is key.