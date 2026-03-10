John Morris
First-Class degree in BSc Business Administration from University of Bath and Level 1 CFA
John joined the Henley-based Global Equities team as a trainee analyst in October 2018 and became an analyst in September 2019, before taking on fund management responsibilities in March 2026.
He first joined Invesco in September 2017 as a member of the Trade Support team, where he supported the company’s EMEA equity and fixed income trading teams.
John holds a First-Class BSc degree in Business Administration from Bath University.
Job title: Deputy Fund Manager
In group: 8 years
Experience: 9 years
Location: Henley-on-Thames
Team: Invesco Global Equities