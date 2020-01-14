Scott Baskind

Scott is the president and managing director of Invesco’s US$30 billion senior loan business and serves as the group’s chief investment officer. Scott is head of the senior loan investment committee and serves as the senior portfolio manager for several funds.

Scott joined Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc. in 1999 as a credit analyst, and has taken on progressively more senior roles including his current position in 2014. During his tenure at Invesco, Scott has served as a portfolio manager, head of secondary market loan trading, and co-CIO. He has been responsible for the day-to-day management of the loan business since 2012.

Scott began his career as a financial analyst at the Bureau of Fiscal Management, City of New York. His senior loan career dates back to the mid-1990s as a commercial lending analyst with NatWest Markets and later as an associate in the Leveraged Finance and Private Equity Group of Gleacher NatWest.

Scott currently serves on the board of directors of the Loan Syndications and Trading Association. Scott earned a B.S. in business administration, with majors in finance and management information systems, from the University at Albany, State University of New York.