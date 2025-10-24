Fixed income investing with ETFs

For investors seeking innovative ways to diversify their income portfolio, the highest quality AAA-rated tranche of CLO (Collateralised Loan Obligation) notes can offer a compelling investment proposition. AAA CLO notes offer some of the most attractive yields among high-quality investment grade credit, while featuring low interest rate sensitivity due to their floating rate structure and exhibiting low correlation to traditional asset classes—potentially enhancing portfolio risk-adjusted returns. Learn more about the investment case of adding AAA CLO notes to your portfolio.

We offer two actively managed ETFs that bring full transparency, cost efficiency, and enhanced liquidity to this dynamic asset class. These strategies provide diversified exposure to the broad USD-denominated (with GBP-hedged share classes available for those seeking to mitigate currency risk) and EUR-denominated AAA CLO notes market.

Managed by Invesco Private Credit, the ETFs follow an active approach to manager selection, holding a portfolio of primarily AAA-rated, floating rate, CLO notes with the added flexibility to allocate to certain non-benchmark securities. As one of the world’s largest managers of bank loans and a perennial CLO issuer, we understand the importance of selecting the right CLO managers in our investments and use our 30+ year experience to actively select securities, aiming to deliver returns similar to the benchmark.

