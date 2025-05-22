Article

A proven, systematic approach to active investing

22 May 2025
Chris Mellor
Chris Mellor
Head of EMEA ETF Equity and Commodity Product Management
Erhard Radatz
Erhard Radatz
Global Head of Portfolio Management, Invesco Quantitative Strategies based in Frankfurt.
aeroview of train trail
Key takeaways
1

Systematic active strategies are positioned between pure beta (index trackers) and traditional active (high conviction, stock-picking)  

2

Invesco’s Global Enhanced strategy aims to outperform global equities over the long term while offering a “benchmark-like” experience 

3

The Invesco Global Enhanced Equity UCITS ETF uses a systematic approach to generate alpha, by optimising exposure to three factors: Quality, Value, and Momentum

Investment risks

For complete information on risks, refer to the legal documents.

Equity market risk: The value of equities and equity-related securities can be affected by a number of factors including the activities and results of the issuer and general and regional economic and market conditions. This may result in fluctuations in the value of the Fund.

Currency risk: The Fund’s performance may be adversely affected by variations in the exchange rates between the base currency of the Fund and the currencies to which the Fund is exposed.

Concentration risk: The Fund might be concentrated in a specific region or sector or be exposed to a limited number of positions, which might result in greater fluctuations in the value of the Fund than for a fund that is more diversified. The Fund is invested in a particular geographical region, which might result in greater fluctuations in the value of the Fund than for a fund with a broader geographical investment mandate.

Securities lending risk: The Fund may be exposed to the risk of the borrower defaulting on its obligation to return the securities at the end of the loan period and of being unable to sell the collateral provided to it if the borrower defaults.

What are active ETFs?

While active management has a long history in the mutual fund world, active strategies are a relatively new concept within the ETF market. The evolution of active ETFs should not be that surprising, however, when you consider that asset managers are responding to the growing demand and broad adoption of the ETF structure. As the range of strategies expands, active ETFs should be seen as a natural extension to the existing passive and smart beta approaches.

The term “active ETFs” encompasses a wider range of strategies, but the simplest way to think about this category of ETF is that they don’t aim to replicate a benchmark but instead are designed to meet specific objectives such as alpha generation, risk management or income enhancement.

The Invesco Global Enhanced Equity UCITS ETF aims to outperform the global equity market without deviating far from it. The ETF does this by using systematic active inputs to generate alpha, while constraining active positions relative to the benchmark. This systematic “beta plus” approach could be a compelling alternative to traditional core beta exposures. 

“Beta plus” active strategies fit between pure beta funds that aim to track market-cap-weighted benchmarks and traditional active funds that try to outperform them. You can also find a variety of “beta plus” strategies along this scale, each potentially using different inputs to generate the alpha and different performance objectives and risk tolerance levels.

Our Global Enhanced strategy combines the best of the pure beta and traditional active worlds, offering a high degree of diversification, similar risk profile and low tracking versus a standard benchmark, along with targeted outperformance over the long term. We are using the MSCI World index for performance comparison purposes.

What is Invesco’s Global Enhanced strategy?

Invesco’s Quantitative Strategies (IQS) team has been managing the Global Enhanced strategy for 20 years, establishing a track record of delivering a “benchmark-like” experience while outperforming global equity markets over the long term.

Global Enhanced Equity strategy compared to the MSCI World index

12-month rolling returns

 

31/03/24-31/03/25

31/03/23-31/03/24

31/03/22-31/03/23

31/03/21-31/03/22

31/03/20-31/03/21

Global Enhanced

8.36%

30.21%

-6.10%

12.30%

54.58%

MSCI World

7.04%

25.11%

-7.02%

10.12%

54.03%

Excess return

1.32%

5.10%

0.92%

2.18%

0.54%

Annualised compound rates of return

 

1 year

2 years

3 years

4 years

5 years

Global Enhanced

23.18%

24.16%

9.09%

12.81%

12.86%

MSCI World

18.67%

21.20%

6.34%

10.01%

11.17%

Excess return

4.51%

2.96%

2.75%

2.80%

1.69%

Source: Invesco, as at 31 March 2025, in USD. “Global Enhanced” represents the net returns of the strategy composite. This is supplemental to the GIPS performance at the bottom of the page.

The strategy aims to deliver an excess return over global equity markets while constraining sector and country exposures compared to those of the broad global equity market. The strategy does not aim to track a benchmark, but the MSCI World Index can be used as a proxy for measuring performance.

The process behind the Global Enhanced strategy

IQS’s proprietary model assesses the attractiveness of equities in a broad universe of liquid large- and mid-capitalisation developed market securities. Comparisons are conducted within industry groups in each region to ensure comparability. The starting universe comprises around 3,000 stocks, twice the MSCI World index, providing a greater opportunity set for selecting the model portfolio.

An optimisation process is applied, looking for the best trade-off between the fund’s exposure to Value, Quality and Momentum factors, risk considerations and transaction costs. Invesco uses a proprietary model portfolio approach to ensure a broad diversified portfolio both in terms of risk contribution from individual stocks as well as from the three factors. The final portfolio will generally comprise 400-500 stocks. The entire process is repeated monthly.

Why do we target these three factors?

The Value, Quality, and Momentum factors are robustly supported by more than four decades of research into factor portfolios by the IQS team. Moreover, an active strategy allows for the continual refinement and improvement of these proprietary factor models, which now incorporate signals that were impossible to source in the past, such as big data approaches like credit card spending, and other modern techniques such as natural language processing.

But while the factor definitions and the data sets that support them have become more sophisticated, the underlying financial motivations for each factor remain as simple as ever:

Value: Favouring stocks that are inexpensive relative to their peers in expectation that cheap stocks will outperform expensive ones

Momentum: Favouring stocks exhibiting strong price performance in expectation that trends will persist for a while

Quality: Favouring stocks of companies with strong balance sheets in expectation that high quality stocks will outperform low quality

All factors are sector and industry neutral and designed to have a neutral beta to the equity market.

Combining factors has improved returns from any individual factor over time

Certain equity risk factors have demonstrated the potential to outperform the broad market over the long term but individually can be volatile especially over shorter time periods. The ETF aims to reduce that volatility by combining factors with an optimised approach. 

Source: Invesco, returns are based on the performance of proprietary factor models from Invesco Quantitative Strategies (“IQS”), to 31 December 2024. “Combination” is based on model portfolio from IQS, which allocates to the three individual factor models on an equal risk basis. Past performance does not predict future returns. 

Discover our ETF

Find out more about the Invesco Global Enhanced Equity UCITS ETF, which uses the same systematic active approach that the IQS team have been managing for over 20 years, targeting outperformance of global equity markets over the long term while delivering a “benchmark like” experience for investors.

An investment in this fund is an acquisition of units in an actively managed fund rather than in the underlying assets owned by the fund.

More about the ETF

  • Investment risks

    For complete information on risks, refer to the legal documents.

    GIPS performance information on Global Enhanced composite

    Past performance does not predict future returns.

     

    Gross Rate
    of Return  (%)

    Net Rate of Return (%)

    Benchmark
    Return (%)

    Composite
    3Yr St Dev (%)

    Benchmark
    3Yr St Dev (%)

    Number
    of Portfolios

    Composite
    Assets (USD millions)

    Percentage of
    Firm Assets (%)

    Total Firm
    Assets (USD billions)

    Composite
    Dispersion (%)

    2024

    23.67

    23.18

    18.67

    16.97

    16.88

    4

    2,617.15

    0.28

    948.34

    0.15

    2023

    25.66

    25.16

    23.79

    16.98

    16.99

    4

    2,292.03

    0.25

    900.15

    0.21

    2022

    (15.45)

    (15.78)

    (18.14)

    20.51

    20.72

    3

    1,511.10

    0.17

    865.06

    N/A

    2021

    25.26

    24.76

    21.82

    17.29

    17.30

    2

    1,137.47

    0.12

    975.05

    N/A

    2020

    13.51

    13.06

    15.90

    18.44

    18.53

    2

    1,150.87

    0.13

    875.96

    N/A

    2019

    23.85

    23.36

    27.67

    11.55

    11.29

    3

    1,629.59

    0.20

    825.87

    0.12

    2018

    (9.94)

    (10.29)

    (8.71)

    10.80

    10.53

    3

    1,315.79

    0.23

    578.95

    0.10

    2017

    22.64

    22.16

    22.40

    10.35

    10.38

    3

    1,285.95

    0.19

    660.32

    0.19

    2016

    9.08

    8.65

    7.51

    11.01

    11.08

    3

    1,034.47

    0.17

    599.00

    0.80

    2015

    0.39

    (0.01)

    (0.87)

    10.73

    10.96

    3

    930.78

    0.16

    575.06

    N/A

    Rates of Return Ending December 31, 2024

    1 Year

    23.67

    23.18

    18.67

    2 Year

    24.66

    24.16

    21.20

    3 Year

    9.53

    9.09

    6.34

    4 Year

    13.27

    12.81

    10.01

    5 Year

    13.31

    12.86

    11.17

    10 Year

    10.84

    10.40

    9.95

    Since Inception (7/31/2005)

    9.17

    8.73

    8.07

    Invesco Worldwide claims compliance with the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®) and has prepared and presented this report in compliance with the GIPS standards. Invesco Worldwide has been independently verified for the periods 1st January 2003 through 31st December 2023. The verification reports are available upon request.

    A firm that claims compliance with the GIPS standards must establish policies and procedures for complying with all the applicable requirements of the GIPS standards. Verification provides assurance on whether the firm's policies and procedures related to composite and pooled fund maintenance, as well as the calculation, presentation, and distribution of performance, have been designed in compliance with the GIPS standards and have been implemented on a firm-wide basis. Verification does not provide assurance on the accuracy of any specific performance report.

    GIPS is a registered trademark of CFA Institute. CFA Institute does not endorse or promote this organization, nor does it warrant the accuracy or quality of the content contained herein.

    For purposes of compliance with Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®), "Invesco Worldwide" refers collectively to all direct or indirect subsidiaries of Invesco Ltd. that provide discretionary investment advice with the exception of the following entities:  Invesco Investment Management Ltd., Invesco Investment Advisers LLC, Invesco Asset Management Australia (Holdings) Ltd., Invesco Global Real Estate Asia Pacific, Inc., IRE (Cayman) Ltd., Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc., Invesco Private Capital, Inc., and Invesco Capital Management LLC.  Invesco Great Wall Fund Management Company Limited is compliant with GIPS but is not part of Invesco Worldwide.

    The Global Enhanced - Client Custom product targets to achieve a positive long-term return, relative to an appropriate benchmark, that is competitive, consistent, and predictable, with low tracking error. The process is focused on maximizing return by integrating a sharp focus on the three critical components of investment performance: return, risk, and transaction costs. Appropriate benchmarks in this context are those that reflect a global investment universe and apply custom weightings to the individual components.  

    The composite returns are benchmarked to a custom blended index which is composed of 40% MSCI World ex EMU Net Return Index, 40% MSCI Emerging Markets Net Return Index and 20% MSCI EMU Net Return Index, and is rebalanced monthly. The benchmark is used for comparative purposes only and generally reflects the risk or investment style of the product. Investments made by the Firm for the portfolios it manages according to respective strategies may differ significantly in terms of security holdings, industry weightings, and asset allocation from those of the benchmark. Accordingly, investment results and volatility will differ from those of the benchmark.

    Gross-of-fee performance results are presented before management and custodial fees but after all trading commissions and withholding taxes on dividends, interest and capital gains, when applicable.  Net-of-fee performance results are calculated by subtracting the highest tier of our published fee schedule for the product from the monthly gross-of-fee returns. The management fee schedule is as follows: 40 basis points on the first $50 million, 35 basis points on the next $50 million, 30 basis points on the next $100 million, 25 basis points on the next $200 million, Negotiable thereafter.

    Composite dispersion is measured by the standard deviation across asset-weighted portfolio returns represented within the composite for the full year. The three-year annualized standard deviation measures the variability of the composite and the benchmark returns over the preceding 36-month period. The standard deviation is not presented where there is less than 36 months or fewer than three portfolios in the composite. All risk measures are calculated using gross of fee returns.

    The Firm consistently values all portfolios each month on a trade date basis. Accrual accounting is used for all interest and dividend income. Past performance is not an indication of future results.

    Additional information regarding policies for valuing portfolios, calculating performance, and preparing compliant presentations is available upon request.

    Valuations and portfolio total returns are computed and stated in USD.  The Firm consistently values all portfolios each month on a trade date basis.  Portfolio level returns are calculated as time-weighted total returns on daily basis.  Accrual accounting is used for all interest and dividend income.  Past performance is not an indication of future results. Foreign currency exchange rates for calculation of the composite and benchmark are based on the WM/Reuters Closing Spot Rates TM that are fixed at approximately 4:00 p.m. London time.

    The composite creation date is July 2011.            

    The following are available on request:

      * Policies for valuing investments, calculating performance and preparing GIPS reports

      * List of composite descriptions

      * List of limited distribution pooled fund descriptions

      * List of broad distribution pooled funds

    Important information

    Data as at 31 March 2025, unless otherwise stated.

    This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication.

    Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change.

    For information on our funds and the relevant risks, refer to the Key Information Documents/Key Investor Information Documents (local languages) and Prospectus (English, French, German), and the financial reports, available from www.invesco.eu. A summary of investor rights is available in English from www.invescomanagementcompany.ie. The management company may terminate marketing arrangements.

    UCITS ETF’s units / shares purchased on the secondary market cannot usually be sold directly back to UCITS ETF. Investors must buy and sell units / shares on a secondary market with the assistance of an intermediary (e.g. a stockbroker) and may incur fees for doing so. In addition, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units / shares and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

    For the full objectives and investment policy please consult the current prospectus.

    The funds or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed, or promoted by MSCI Inc. (“MSCI”), and MSCI bears not liability with respect to any such funds or securities or any index on which such funds or securities are based. The prospectus contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with Invesco and any related funds. 

    EMEA4410850