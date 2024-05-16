ASEAN’s transition story: Climate investing opportunities in Southeast Asia

1) Growth of China’s green sectors in ASEAN

Chinese manufacturers have been increasing their exports and investments overseas to remain competitive and strengthen their supply chain. Since 2020, ASEAN has become China’s largest trading partner. We continue to see opportunities for China to grow its green sectors by investing in ASEAN considering the region’s large working population, low labor costs, abundant natural resources, geographic proximity, and cultural similarities.

Several industries are capitalizing on globalization trends to provide carbon transition and green solutions. These industries include metals and mining, new materials, solar and wind energy, smart grid transmission, batteries, new energy vehicles (NEVs), and technology (semiconductor, advanced driver assistance systems or ADAS, electronic components etc.). The top three investments by China into the ASEAN region during the past few years (2019 to 1H23) have been in the metals, transport, and energy sectors.

Recently a Chinese new energy vehicle (NEV) battery manufacturer has invested in Indonesia to support the development of the NEV ecosystem and utilize the abundant supply of nickel, a raw material essential for NEV batteries. For NEV original equipment manufacturers, Chinese brands already account for 75% of the market share in ASEAN, including an 80% market share in Thailand27. NEVs are not just limited to exports, and some NEV makers have built factories in Thailand, while one company is building an artificial intelligence and autonomous driving R&D center in Singapore.