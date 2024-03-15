Climate investing in Asia: Opportunities in climate mitigation, adaptation, and transition

Decreased costs and increased penetration rates across solar, wind, electric vehicles (EVs), and batteries, higher interest rates, as well as shortages and increased costs for supplies and raw materials, weighed down green sector returns in 2023. Commitments at the G20 and COP28 to triple the capacity of renewables indicate continued penetration and growth in climate solutions in 2024, but it will be critical for investors to fully analyze fundamentals to identify the winners in each segment and identify attractive investment opportunities.

Solar/ wind: Cost deflation amidst installation gains underscores the importance of identifying the right investments in these sectors. The key is to identify pockets of defensible margin, innovation, significant carbon impact and components and processes with lower emissions.

Cost deflation amidst installation gains underscores the importance of identifying the right investments in these sectors. The key is to identify pockets of defensible margin, innovation, significant carbon impact and components and processes with lower emissions. Infrastructure technologies: Grid storage and batteries will be critical in supporting sector growth.

Grid storage and batteries will be critical in supporting sector growth. EVs: Identifying attractive segments of the value chain will be critical given increasing competition, policy support and subsidies, and export potential.

Identifying attractive segments of the value chain will be critical given increasing competition, policy support and subsidies, and export potential. Broader technologies: We anticipate further developments in areas like hydrogen and carbon capture. Oman, for example, is working on a framework for carbon capture, utilization, storage (CCUS) and blue hydrogen development, and expects CCUS to contribute to a 15% reduction in the country’s emissions as part of its Net Zero target. 1

We anticipate further developments in areas like hydrogen and carbon capture. Oman, for example, is working on a framework for carbon capture, utilization, storage (CCUS) and blue hydrogen development, and expects CCUS to contribute to a 15% reduction in the country’s emissions as part of its Net Zero target. Real estate: COP28 saw the launch of the Buildings Breakthrough Initiative, with the goal of making near-zero emission and resilient buildings the standard by 2030. This is expected to accelerate the uptake of low-carbon technologies and solutions for energy efficiency in the sector. 2

COP28 saw the launch of the Buildings Breakthrough Initiative, with the goal of making near-zero emission and resilient buildings the standard by 2030. This is expected to accelerate the uptake of low-carbon technologies and solutions for energy efficiency in the sector. Critical materials: Demand for raw materials like lithium, cobalt and nickel is expected to grow alongside penetration growth of climate solutions and clean technologies. We believe a potential demand-supply gap for critical materials should drive growth of circular economy solutions like materials recycling and processing.