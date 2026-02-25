Uncommon truths: Gold as seen from both sides

Models suggest gold would need to be at $9,300 if the US were to return to a gold standard. However, most components of demand are falling and it is really hard to explain the recent surge in price with traditional models, even allowing for geopolitics. This dilemma could explain recent volatility.

In March 2025, I wrote a piece entitled: Why is gold at $3000? At that time, I struggled to explain the price level based on traditional models, even allowing for geopolitical dummy variables. Well, it recently peaked at near $5,600 on 29 January (having started 2026 at $4,320), since when it fell below $4,500 on 2 February before recovering some of those losses. Given the levels and the volatility, it is time to take another look.

The high volatility comes as no surprise. As shown in a recent Uncommon truths document, gold has tended to have similar volatility to equities. Nevertheless, and despite limited ultra long-term returns, that document makes the case that gold can play a strategic role in multi-asset portfolios (with an even bigger role envisaged for broad commodity exposure, due to limited correlation with other assets).

Even better, a simple “gold standard” model, used to calculate the price at which US official gold reserves would fully back US notes and coins in circulation, gives an answer of $9,300 (as of December 2025, as shown in Figure 1).

Such an analysis may be pertinent in a world in which government debt/GDP ratios are high and are predicted to go much higher. For example, both US and UK net government debt to GDP ratios are currently around 100%. Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecasts suggest the UK ratio could rise to around 270% over the next fifty years and Congressional Budget Office thirty-year forecasts suggest US debt is on a similar trajectory. Apart from the high starting point, the OBR analysis cites lower population growth, an ageing population and climate change as important contributory factors in the escalation of debt. In the case of the US, I would imagine that current immigration policies may reduce population growth, thus aggravating the debt situation.

Those predictions sound frightening and my own analysis comes to similar conclusions (see The UK is not alone). Indeed, my own simple model suggests that US government net interest payments could be above 10% of GDP by 2075 (up from 3%-4% in 2025), with the risk of a much higher burden if markets demand higher rates (which I would expect them to).

That sounds unsustainable to me. So what can governments do about it? The healthy answer is that they start to run primary budget surpluses (i.e. the balance before interest costs), as Italy has largely done since 1992. As this involves lower spending and/or higher taxes, most governments struggle with such an approach. Then there is the option of default, either by not repaying debt or by creating inflation. Argentina has shown that not repaying debt doesn’t have to be terminal but I suspect it would be very disruptive if done by a wide range of governments, including the US. Creating inflation may be tempting and one way to do it could be to encourage (oblige) central banks to buy ever increasing amounts of government debt. However, I suspect that would be the road to financial instability, which I think could lead to calls for a return to some form of gold standard.