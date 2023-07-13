Sovereign wealth funds look to fixed income and private markets

The increase in rates has created an interesting entry point for both public and private fixed income across the quality spectrum. Looking at our Long-term Capital Market Assumptions, a global 60/40 portfolio has an expected return of 6.2% over the next 10 years, just 18 months ago this figure was 4.5%. This lion’s share of the increased return expectations has come from core fixed income, driven by the increasing rate environment. Another asset class within fixed income that we find particularly interesting from a risk-return perspective is emerging market debt, which has an expected 10-year return of 7.3% with an identical level of expected volatility. So, while investors tend to think about higher rates and the second-order impacts through a very short-term lens, we expect this to actually benefit strategic investors over the next market cycle.

We also believe that the growth of private markets will continue to serve as both a source of enhanced returns and a means to mitigate volatility for SWFs. When considering the credit aspect of private markets, it is important to highlight that a significant portion of this exposure consists of floating-rate investments, which can provide benefits to investors from an inflation-mitigation standpoint.

From our on-the-ground discussions with SWFs, we have essentially seen private market interest fall into two distinct camps – emerging SWF players who are beginning to increase their base allocations to private markets from somewhat low levels (e.g., emerging Southeast Asia) and experienced private markets investors looking to refine and add value through a more granular approach (e.g., Middle East and developed Asia Pacific). For emerging SWF players, the key is to appropriately integrate private markets into a public portfolio that achieves and actually increases the probability of meeting core investment outcomes. These discussions are very asset-allocation-driven and understanding the appropriate way to fund these private markets allocations is critical. For experienced investors, their needs revolve around customized solutions as well as secondary and co-investment opportunities. This is a space we believe will grow considerably over the next several years.

The findings of the IGSAMS study corroborate our views. Fixed income allocations by sovereign wealth funds in the study have slightly rebounded after two years of decline and make up 28% of the overall AUM of the sample of funds surveyed. SWFs also had the highest net intention levels to allocate to fixed income at 28% of the sample.1 Looking specifically at emerging market debt, 74% of investors sampled currently invest in this asset class, the highest proportion among the different types of alternative fixed income (Figure 3). Respondents are particularly looking to new sources of diversification and higher returns across emerging Asia, Latin America, and Africa.