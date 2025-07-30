John Burrello is a Senior Portfolio Manager for the Invesco Global Asset Allocation team. In this role, he focuses on outcome-oriented multi-asset and equity investment strategies, including options-based income, hedging strategies, asset allocation, and global macro.

Mr. Burrello joined Invesco in 2012 and the Global Asset Allocation team in 2016. Prior to joining the firm, he was a partner at Continental Advisors, a Chicago-based hedge fund, where he focused on equity research, derivative-based risk management, and portfolio construction. Mr. Burrello began his investment management career at UBS O’Connor in 1999.

Mr. Burrello earned a BA degree from Indiana University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder and member of the CFA Society of Atlanta. He is also a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst® (CAIA) charterholder and was a founding chapter executive for CAIA Atlanta.