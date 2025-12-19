Michael Craig

Michael is a senior portfolio manager in Invesco's Senior Secured Bank Loan Group and a member of the Investment Committee for European Credits.

Prior to joining Invesco, Michael was a portfolio manager and executive director in Morgan Stanley Senior Loan Group which he joined in 2006. He has 19 years of financial experience. Previously, Michael worked at Citigroup for their European Leveraged Finance Global Portfolio Management group. He also worked for Ernst & Young as a tax consultant.

Michael received a Bachelor of Management Studies and a Bachelor of Laws from University of Waikato. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.