Tom Sartain is a Senior Portfolio Manager within the IFI global multi sector team based in London. His role encompasses idea generation and portfolio construction across interest rate, asset allocation and currency strategies for global portfolios. His areas of focus include relative value strategies, derivatives and inflation markets.

Prior to joining Invesco, Tom was with Schroders Investment Management for 13 years. He worked as a senior member of the multi sector portfolio management team, overseeing Libor plus, global aggregate and sovereign portfolios, including inflation linked. As well as a senior investor, Tom had managerial oversight of the analyst function within the team. Prior to 2005, Tom previously worked in fixed income at RBS Financial Markets.