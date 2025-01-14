Equities

Global equities

We look at capturing equity and income investment opportunities around the world.

$19bn+ AUM in global strategies

Our global strategy includes global equity and global equity income funds.

12 yrs+ of average manager tenure

On average, our team members have spent over 12 years at Invesco and 17+ years in the industry.

20+ country offices

We have offices in more than 20 countries providing local expertise to our clients and addressing their needs.

About our Global Equities Team

Our experienced Global Equities Team manages risk prudently by conducting high quality company and industry research, maintaining valuation discipline, and paying attention to portfolio construction bias. Our approach avoids excessive factor or style exposure with a focus on sustainable, long-term winners that are mispriced or underappreciated by the market, and we seek to outperform in different market conditions.

Largest growth opportunities

Great companies around the world are capitalising on transformational forces, including the growing middle class, the technological revolution, and the ageing population. By investing globally, clients allow themselves the opportunity to invest in some of the most dynamic and exciting businesses across the world – irrespective of domicile.

A middle class woman

Growing middle class

The middle class is fueling growth in goods and services such as luxury items and travel.

By 2030, the size of the global middle class is expected to reach 5.3 billion, or a third of GDP growth.1

A man climbing a ladder

Technology revolution

Technology is helping every industry work faster and smarter. 

The cloud computing industry alone is predicted to grow between 2020 to 2025.2

Two older people hiking

The ageing population

People around the world are living longer and spending differently. 

The number of people 65 and over is expected to double in the next 25 years, and they're already spending more to be healthy and active.3

Our investment approach

We invest across sectors and industries, building high conviction, diversified portfolios that are focused on long term client outcomes. We are bottom-up stock pickers that seek to identify quality companies at attractive prices, run by trusted operators.

Frequently asked questions

By investing globally, clients allow themselves the opportunity to invest in some of the most dynamic and exciting businesses in the world – irrespective of domicile. This wide universe allows our investment team to focus on building client portfolios without compromise.

Bottom-up stock picking is an investment strategy where decisions are made by analysing individual companies outside of the macroeconomic market trends.

Bottom-up investors focus on a specific company and its fundamentals such as financial statements, competitive advantages, and growth potential.  Whereas top-down investors focus on the industry and economy.

You can invest in global equities by either investing in actively managed mutual funds or exchange traded funds (ETFs). Invesco offers a broad range of actively managed funds and ETFs.

  • Investment risks

    The value of investments and any income will fluctuate. This may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations. Investors may not get back the full amount invested.

    Important information

    1 Source: European Commission, "Developments and Forecasts of Growing Consumerism." 

    2 Source: Oracle. "2020: Oracle's Top 10 Cloud Predictions" 

    3 Source: The United Nations, "World Population Aging 2020 Highlights," October 2020. Most recent data available.

    Data is as at 30/06/2024 and sourced from Invesco unless otherwise stated.

    This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication.

    Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change.

    For the most up to date information on our funds, please refer to the relevant fund and share class-specific Key Investor Information Documents, the Supplementary Information Document, the financial reports and the Prospectus, which are available using the contact details shown.

    EMEA 3748828/2024
