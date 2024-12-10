Low-cost exposure to high quality government bonds

Fixed Income ETFs
ETFs can offer convenient access to broad and diversified baskets of bonds at a low cost. Discover our range of fixed income ETFs.
For investors looking to diversify their portfolio, high quality government bonds could provide a cushion in time of market uncertainty. They are useful diversification tools and are likely to form a major part of a cautious investor’s portfolio.
Backed by the world's strongest and largest economies, developed market government bonds are among the safest and most liquid asset classes. Government bonds tend to perform well in turbulent times and can help diversify risk in multi-asset portfolios. Often viewed as a possible buffer for volatile equity and other riskier markets, government bonds serve as a core allocation for investors
We offer a wide range of developed market, low-cost government bond ETFs, offering a choice of maturity ranges and broad exposures across US treasuries, UK gilts, and European government bonds.
Whether you’re looking for broad exposure to potentially reduce volatility, or you’re targeting a specific segment of the yield curve to express your view on interest rates, we have a range of government bonds to suit.
US Treasuries are likely to form a major part of a cautious investor’s portfolio, while other investors may use them for diversification or as a potential cushion in case equity markets fall. We offer five ETFs with targeted exposure to different ranges of maturities and one ETF that provides broad exposure across the full maturity spectrum of up to 30 years.
Our range of Euro government Bond ETFs, have some of the lowest fees in Europe and can provide investors with easy access to the asset class. We offer four ETFs with targeted exposure to different ranges of maturities, and one that provides broad exposure across the full maturity spectrum.
Both Invesco ETFs aim to track the performance of an index through passive, physical replication. This means the ETFs will hold as far as is possible and practical all the securities in the index in their respective weightings and rebalance the holdings whenever the index is rebalanced.
Invesco’s team of portfolio managers are responsible for the efficient buying and selling of the ETF’s bonds, and the rebalancing of the portfolio, while our dedicated capital markets team works closely with leading brokers and market-makers who facilitate the efficient trading of our ETFs.
The full list of ETF holdings and index constituents are published daily on the Invesco ETF website.
