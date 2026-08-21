Focus Fund

Invesco Global Equity Income Advantage Fund

Seeking global equity growth opportunities with the potential for attractive income while aiming to manage downside risk.

Invesco Global Equity Income Advantage Fund

    • The Fund gains exposure primarily to a diversified portfolio of global equity securities. 
    • Investors should note that downside protection does not mean complete elimination of downside risk and is not a guarantee the Fund will not suffer any loss.
    • Investors should note the liquidity risk, credit risk, volatility risk, currency exchange risk, equities risk, RMB currency and conversion risks, general investment risk.
    • Financial derivative instruments (FDI) may be used for efficient portfolio management purposes or to hedge or reduce the overall risk of investments. Risks associated with FDI include counterparty/credit risk, liquidity risk, valuation risk, volatility risk and over-the-counter transaction risk. The leverage element/component of a FDI can result in a loss significantly greater than the amount invested in the FDI by the Fund. Exposure to FDI may lead to a high risk of significant loss by the Fund.
    • For certain share class(es), the Fund may at discretion pay dividend out of the capital and/or effectively out of capital amounts to a return or withdrawal of part of an investor’s original investment or from any capital gains attributable to that original investment. Any such distributions may result in an immediate reduction of the net asset value per share in respect of such share class after the monthly distribution date. (Note 1)
    • In addition, investors of Monthly Distribution-1 share class that are currency hedged (MD-1 hedged) should be aware of the uncertainty of relative interest rates. The net asset value of the MD-1 hedged may fluctuate and may significantly differ from other share class due to fluctuation of the interest rate differential between the currency in which the MD-1 hedged is denominated and the base currency of the Fund and may result in a greater erosion of capital than other non-hedged share class. (Note 2)
    • The value of the Fund can be volatile and could go down substantially.
    • Investors should not base their investment decision on this material alone.

Key features

Diversified global equity


Broad global equity exposure with no significant style, sector or country bias.

Transcript

Downside risk mitigation

 

Designed to help reduce downside participation and potentially improve up/down capture during volatile market environments.

Transcript

No bond or interest rate risk


Attractive complement to fixed income and dividend focused income strategies

Transcript

A (USD)-MD1 share class

 

Enjoy up to 7.38% annualized dividend. Aims to pay dividend on monthly basis. Dividend is not guaranteed. For MD-1 shares, dividend may be paid out of capital. (Please refer to Note 1 and/or Note 2 of the "Important information")

Transcript

Source: Invesco as at 31 July 2026. 

Four sources of income

Covered call option premiums

Generate income from option premiums received through covered call strategies.

Transcript

Equity dividend income

Receive dividend income from a diversified portfolio of global equities. 

Transcript

Cash interest income

Earn interest income from cash holdings within the portfolio. 

Transcript

Cash-secured put option premiums

Generate additional income through cash-secured put option premiums.

Transcript

Source: Invesco as at 31 July 2026. 

Portfolio characteristics

Source: Invesco as at 31 July 2026. Portfolio weightings, sector weightings and portfolio holdings are subject to change without notice. The weightings for each breakdown are rounded to the nearest tenth or hundredth of a percent; therefore, the aggregate weights for each breakdown may not equal 100%. 

Distribution information*

*Aims to pay dividend on monthly basis. Dividend is not guaranteed; For MD-1 shares, dividend may be paid out of capital. (Please refer to Note 1 and/or Note 2 of the "Important information")

  Intended frequency Ex-Dividend date Distribution per unit Annualized dividend (%)

A(USD) MD-1

Monthly

03/08/26

0.0800

7.38

A(HKD) MD-1

Monthly

03/08/26

0.7910

7.31

A(RMB Hedged) MD-1

Monthly

03/08/26

0.7450

7.73

A(GBP Hedged) MD-1

Monthly

03/08/26

0.0720

7.47

A(EUR Hedged) MD-1

Monthly

03/08/26

0.0710

7.70

A(AUD Hedged) MD-1

Monthly

03/08/26

0.0710

7.52

A(JYP Hedged) MD-1

Monthly

03/08/26

35.0000

3.94

A(CAD Hedged) MD-1

Monthly

03/08/26

0.0520

5.92

Source: Invesco as at 31 July 2026. Effective 30 November 2025, the formula used to calculate annualized dividend (%) figures on the factsheet was updated. Annualized dividend (%) = [ (1 + Distribution per unit / Ex-Dividend NAV) ^ Frequency ] - 1 on Ex-Dividend date. Upon dividend distribution, the Fund's net asset value may fall on the ex-dividend date. For Frequency, Monthly = 12; Quarterly = 4; Semi-Annually = 2; Annually =1. All distributions below USD 50/EUR 50/AUD 50/HKD 400/RMB 400/GBP 40/JPY 5000/ CAD 50 will be automatically applied in the purchase of further shares of the same class. Positive distribution yield does not imply a positive return.

Explore Funds

Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

A unique thematic approach to invest in high quality fixed income.

Learn more

Transcript

Invesco Global Income Fund

A balanced fund with active asset allocation in search of income opportunities and capital growth globally.

Learn more

Transcript

Invesco Global Equity Income Fund

A core global fund with a focus on dividends and capital growth.

Learn more

Transcript

success failure

How can we help?

Invesco Funds Hotline:

(852) 3191 8282

 

Mon – Fri: 9:00am to 6:00pm

 

 

How can we help?

The personal data provided above is solely for handling your enquiry purpose and would not be used for direct marketing purpose.  For details on how we use our personal data, please refer to our privacy policies.