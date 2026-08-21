Invesco Global Equity Income Advantage Fund

Source: Invesco as at 31 July 2026. Effective 30 November 2025, the formula used to calculate annualized dividend (%) figures on the factsheet was updated. Annualized dividend (%) = [ (1 + Distribution per unit / Ex-Dividend NAV) ^ Frequency ] - 1 on Ex-Dividend date. Upon dividend distribution, the Fund's net asset value may fall on the ex-dividend date. For Frequency, Monthly = 12; Quarterly = 4; Semi-Annually = 2; Annually =1. All distributions below USD 50/EUR 50/AUD 50/HKD 400/RMB 400/GBP 40/JPY 5000/ CAD 50 will be automatically applied in the purchase of further shares of the same class. Positive distribution yield does not imply a positive return.