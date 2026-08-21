Invesco Global Equity Income Advantage Fund
Seeking global equity growth opportunities with the potential for attractive income while aiming to manage downside risk.
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Key features
Source: Invesco as at 31 July 2026.
Four sources of income
Source: Invesco as at 31 July 2026.
Portfolio characteristics
Source: Invesco as at 31 July 2026. Portfolio weightings, sector weightings and portfolio holdings are subject to change without notice. The weightings for each breakdown are rounded to the nearest tenth or hundredth of a percent; therefore, the aggregate weights for each breakdown may not equal 100%.
Distribution information*
*Aims to pay dividend on monthly basis. Dividend is not guaranteed; For MD-1 shares, dividend may be paid out of capital. (Please refer to Note 1 and/or Note 2 of the "Important information")
|Intended frequency
|Ex-Dividend date
|Distribution per unit
|Annualized dividend (%)
|
A(USD) MD-1
|
Monthly
|
03/08/26
|
0.0800
|
7.38
|
A(HKD) MD-1
|
Monthly
|
03/08/26
|
0.7910
|
7.31
|
A(RMB Hedged) MD-1
|
Monthly
|
03/08/26
|
0.7450
|
7.73
|
A(GBP Hedged) MD-1
|
Monthly
|
03/08/26
|
0.0720
|
7.47
|
A(EUR Hedged) MD-1
|
Monthly
|
03/08/26
|
0.0710
|
7.70
|
A(AUD Hedged) MD-1
|
Monthly
|
03/08/26
|
0.0710
|
7.52
|
A(JYP Hedged) MD-1
|
Monthly
|
03/08/26
|
35.0000
|
3.94
|
A(CAD Hedged) MD-1
|
Monthly
|
03/08/26
|
0.0520
|
5.92
Source: Invesco as at 31 July 2026. Effective 30 November 2025, the formula used to calculate annualized dividend (%) figures on the factsheet was updated. Annualized dividend (%) = [ (1 + Distribution per unit / Ex-Dividend NAV) ^ Frequency ] - 1 on Ex-Dividend date. Upon dividend distribution, the Fund's net asset value may fall on the ex-dividend date. For Frequency, Monthly = 12; Quarterly = 4; Semi-Annually = 2; Annually =1. All distributions below USD 50/EUR 50/AUD 50/HKD 400/RMB 400/GBP 40/JPY 5000/ CAD 50 will be automatically applied in the purchase of further shares of the same class. Positive distribution yield does not imply a positive return.
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