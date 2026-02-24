About

Elton is a distinguished investment professional with two decades of expertise in asset management, specializing in Greater China equities.

Prior to joining Invesco, Elton has an exemplary performance history, with pension funds under his leadership at BEA Union Investment consistently achieving top quartile rankings. At Value Partners, the fund he managed was honored with the esteemed Lipper Award for Best 5-Year Mutual Fund Performance for consecutive years, underscoring his commitment to delivering exceptional results.

Renowned for his strategic leadership, Elton excels in building and guiding high-performing investment teams. His expertise encompasses formulating robust investment philosophies, developing effective strategies, and establishing rigorous research frameworks. Prior to serving as Head of Greater China Equities at BEA Union, Elton held senior roles including Head of Research (HK) and Senior Portfolio Manager at J.P. Morgan Asset Management China, Head of Small & Mid Cap Equities at Haitong International Securities, and Fund Manager at Value Partners. 

Elton holds an Honours degree in Economics from Simon Fraser University, Canada, and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). He is widely recognized across the industry for his investment acumen, proven leadership, and consistent ability to create value for clients in the Greater China equity market.

Profile

Job title: Associate Director
Experience: 20 Years
Location: Hong Kong
Team: Invesco Asia Pacific - Asian Equities

Managed products

Funds

GPR Hong Kong & China Equity
IVPRAAH
Invesco China New Perspective Equity Fund

Inception date : 10-Sep-18

Transcript

