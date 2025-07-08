Invesco ETFs

As one of the world's largest ETF providers with over US$756 billion1 globally in ETF assets under management, we've been dedicated to ETF investing since 2003. 

Your choice of exposures

We offer over 140 EMEA ETFs spanning regions and strategies across equities, fixed income and commodities. 

Our culture of innovation lets us find new opportunities for investors, as well as ways to improve the performance of core ETF exposures.

Our ETF range includes some of the lowest-cost products on the market tracking major equity, fixed income and commodity benchmarks, including those providing access to innovative strategies and more specialist market segments, some not available from any other ETF issuer.

Equity ETFs

Equities
Equity ETFs

Our exchange-traded funds (ETFs) provide you with access to a wide range of global equity markets, designed to track the performance of leading stock indices.
Fixed Income
Fixed Income ETFs

ETFs can offer convenient access to broad and diversified baskets of bonds at a low cost. Discover our range of fixed income ETFs.
Digital asset exposures

ETF
Digital asset exposures

Explore the future of finance. Invest in Bitcoin and blockchain technologies with Invesco's specialised digital asset funds and ETFs.
Find out more

Alternatives
Commodity ETFs

Commodities can play several roles in a portfolio with the potential for diversification, inflation hedging and growth opportunities.
SUSTAINABLE INVESTING
Investing in ESG with Invesco ETFs

Whether your clients simply want to avoid certain companies or industries, or help drive positive change, our wide range of ESG ETFs can help you build portfolios that reflect values that matter to your clients.
Bulletshares Fixed Income ETFs

ETF
BulletShares UCITS ETFs

BulletShares® ETFs are a suite of fixed-term exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that enable investors to build customized portfolios tailored to specfic maturity profiles and investment goals.
Invesco FTSE All-World UCITS ETF

ETF
Invesco FTSE All-World UCITS ETF

The Invesco FTSE All-World UCITS ETF is a cost-effective way to participate in the performance of over 4,000 companies around the world.
Physical Gold – Discover why to invest in gold

ETC
Why invest in gold with Invesco?

Get in touch with Invesco to find out how those who invest in gold can profit from diversification benefits and learn more about gold investment.
How to invest in Invesco ETFs

Buying and selling Invesco products is as straightforward as buying and selling ordinary stocks and shares.

Explore ETF insights

  • ETF
    ETF

    Build efficient bond ladders with Invesco’s BulletShares ETFs

    By Invesco

    Bond ladders, portfolios of bonds with staggered maturity date, can enhance diversification, provide cash flow flexibility and help reduce exposure to interest rate volatility. Discover bond laddering with Invesco’s BulletShares ETFs.

    8 July 2025
  • ETC
    ETC

    ETF Snapshot: Normal services resumed, but with possibility of disruptions

    By Invesco

    June saw US$23.9bn in net new assets, with flows more evenly distributed between risk assets and defensive positions.

    8 July 2025
  • US equity
    US equity

    Quality: A factor for all seasons

    By Chris Mellor

    Discover how the Quality factor, defined by strong fundamentals and resilience, offers investors a consistent strategy across market cycles. Learn how the S&P 500 Quality Index and Invesco’s ETF provide targeted access to high-quality US companies.

    26 June 2025
  • ETC
    ETC

    Is ChiNext 50 the new Nasdaq-100?

    By Invesco

    For investors who see the industrial automation, healthtech, and AI sectors as the future growth drivers, the ChiNext 50 could potentially be a significant index for growth innovation. Find out more in our latest article.

    12 June 2025
  • ETC
    ETC

    What’s driving the gold price? … and other important questions

    By Invesco

    The gold price has made a series of new all-time highs over the past year, driven partly by demand from investors. Find out more about what’s been driving the gold price, as well as answers to some of the other questions that many investors have when considering adding gold to their portfolios.

    12 June 2025
ETF investing FAQs

An Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) is a pooled investment vehicle with shares that can be bought and sold throughout the day on the stock exchange, in the same way that ordinary stocks and shares are traded.

Exchange Traded Commodities (ETCs) are listed debt instruments traded on a stock exchange and backed by a commodity. They are not funds or ETFs.

ETFs and mutual funds both offer diversified exposure to main asset classes and are typically UCITS funds. However, ETFs can be bought through a stockbroker or trading platform at any time during the trading day, while mutual funds are purchased via a fund management company and only once per day. ETFs are priced continuously throughout the day, providing high transparency, whereas mutual funds are priced once daily and their transparency can vary.

Benefits:

Low cost of ownership – ETFs tend to be cheaper than most other funds.  

Liquidity – Creation/redemption process ensures liquidity

Ease of trading – ETFs can be traded on a stock exchange at any time, when open. May be an attractive feature for investors who are looking for more flexibility around when to buy and sell an investment.

Transparency – ETFs are very transparent and usually disclose their full list of holdings daily on the ETF provider’s website.

Index tracking – Physical and synthetic replication models may offer economic advantages

Risks:

Tracking differences: ETFs may not track an index perfectly. The difference between the fund return and index return is called ‘tracking difference’.

Capital risk: Like any investment product, the value of an ETF may go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount invested.

You would typically buy and sell ETFs through a stockbroker or online trading platform, just like ordinary stocks and shares.

While buying and selling our ETFs is usually quite straightforward, you may wish to speak to us first especially if you have a particularly large or complex trade.

Our Capital Markets team serves as the central point of contact for both primary and secondary market activity for our European-domiciled ETFs and ETCs. They can help guide you to find the most suitable and cost-effective way to buy or switch into one of our ETFs or ETCs, based on your individual preferences. They can also provide you with a pre-trade cost analysis, free and without obligation. 

There are many ways for fund managers to track the performance of an index. These ‘replication methods’ fall into two broad categories, physical and  swap-based (synthetic).

Physical ETFs own the underlying stocks or bonds that comprise the benchmark index; whereas a swap-based ETF aims to deliver the index performance through a swap provided by an investment bank. A swap is a type of derivative contract where two parties agree to exchange (“swap”) one stream of flows for another.  

At Invesco, we pioneered a swap-based method called “physical with swap overlay” whereby the ETF holds a basket of quality securities, which are not the same as those in the index but are expected to produce most of the returns. To reduce tracking error, the ETF has swaps often with multiple counterparties (investment banks) that pay the difference between the index return and the return of the basket of securities.

Learn more about physical and swap-based ETFs

Smart beta is a term for any rules-based strategy that uses characteristics other than just geography and market capitalisation to select and weight the securities of the index.

  • Footnotes

    30 November 2024.

